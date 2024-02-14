Indonesia | An ex-general accused of human rights violations is becoming the president of Indonesia

Prabowo Subianto, who worked in the leadership positions of the Indonesian armed forces during the dictator Suharto's time, is, according to the unofficial quick calculation, becoming the country's president.

Human rights violations accused ex-general Prabowo Subianto is probably becoming the president of the world's third largest democracy, Indonesia.

According to an unofficial quick count, Prabowo would be getting more than 58 percent of the votes.

The presidential candidate needs more than 50 percent of the votes cast and at least 20 percent of the votes in half of the country's provinces, so that the second round of the election is not organized.

The official voting result will not be confirmed until next month. Unofficial quick counts have been accurate in previous elections.

Third Prabowo, who was a candidate once, incited people to street protests after the last election, when he was not pleased with the election result. This time he thanked his supporters and spoke for unity.

“Now that the campaign is over, we should unite again,” Prabowo said, according to news agency AFP.

Prabowo's counter-candidates were the former governor of Jakarta Anies Baswedan and former governor of Central Java Ganjar Pranowo.

An elite family belonging to Prabowo worked in leadership positions in the Indonesian armed forces dictator Suharton during.

He was also married to Suharto's daughter for a while Titiek Suharton with.

Prabowo was removed from his duties around the same time that Suharto was forced to resign. Prabowo was accused of kidnapping and torturing pro-democracy activists. He has always denied the claims.

Critics fear that an era of freedom is coming to an end in Indonesia if the 72-year-old Prabowo becomes the country's president.

Prabowo has stated, among other things, that the country does not need elections or democracy, The New York Times (NYT) magazine tells.

After Suharto's reign that ended in 1998, elections in Indonesia have been considered free and fair.

Prabowo Subianto was supported by the current president of the country, Joko Widodo. Widodo's son Gibran Rakabuming Raka was nominated for vice president.

NYT's according to Prabowon, he swept the current president to a possible victory Either Widodo support.

Two-term president Joko has been popular, even though he has eroded Indonesia's democracy during his reign. Many have benefited from Joko's infrastructure and welfare projects.

During Joko, Prabowo became the country's defense minister.

Joko's son campaigned alongside Prabowo Gibran Rakabuming Raka. If he is elected the country's president, Gibran will become the country's vice president.

36-year-old Gibran was allowed to participate in the elections despite his young age by the decision of the Constitutional Court.

by Gibran it was believed to have an effect that Prabowo's popularity also increased among young people. More than half of Indonesia's approximately 200 million eligible voters are under 40 years old.

Joko's open support for Prabowo and his son Gibran has also caused disapproval and concern for the future of the country's democracy.

The vice president's powers are limited, but it is believed that Joko, with the help of his son, keeps himself involved in the inner circle of politics.