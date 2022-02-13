Eleven people drowned in Indonesia after being swept away by a high wave that landed on a beach in East Java province, Payangan beach, Jember district, where despite warnings to avoid the sea they had gathered Saturday evening to participate in a local ritual that also included swimming in the ocean. The group that had gathered on the beach consisted of 24 people from different villages. Among the 13 survivors there is also a 2-year-old girl. “A resident warned them not to go to the sea because of the big waves, but they ignored it,” said the chief of rescuers, I Wayan Suyatna, explaining that 23 of the participants in the rite were swept away by a sudden wave. . The latest victim was recovered on Sunday afternoon. The Meteorological Agency of Indonesia has warned of the risk of extreme weather events and high waves in several regions, including that of East Java.

Unlimited access to all site content € 1 / month for 3 months, then € 3.99 / month for 3 months Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site



