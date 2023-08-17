Two ministers in Indonesia announced today, Wednesday, that the country will allocate 40.6 trillion rupees ($2.7 billion) to build its new capital in the 2024 budget, and that the construction of the presidential residence and 12 housing complexes for workers is scheduled to be completed next year.

The Southeast Asian country said in 2019 it would build a new capital, Nusantara, on the island of Borneo, to replace densely populated and sinking Jakarta. The total construction cost of the new city is expected to be $32 billion by the time it is completed in 2045.

The government has already invested 32 trillion rupees in basic infrastructure, including a dam and a toll road.

Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said 35 trillion rupees of the 2024 budget will be allocated to the Ministry of Public Works and Housing, which will build infrastructure and housing for civil servants.

“Infrastructure support will end in 2024,” Sri Mulyani told a news conference.

Public Works and Housing Minister Basuki Hadmuljono said the government would start building housing for about 16,000 civil servants, military and police in September, who are due to move there next year.

Basuki explained that the government intends to complete 12 out of 47 residential complexes by July next year, a month before the government holds the first flag-raising ceremony in the new capital to celebrate Independence Day.

“The construction of four ministerial offices for coordination and the presidential palace will be completed next year, and the flag-raising ceremony ground will be completed next year in July,” he added.