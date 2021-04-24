The Indonesian navy reported on April 24 that rescuers found objects believed to have come from the submarine that disappeared last Wednesday with 53 people on board, off the island of Bali. For this reason, the authorities officially declared that the submarine has sunk, having kept the operation in the missing phase.

The hope of finding the 53 occupants of the missing Indonesian submarine alive is over. The country’s navy reported that rescuers found items floating around the ship’s last location, which is why they are believed to have come from it.

At a press conference this Saturday, April 24, Indonesian navy officials showed images of debris, including mat fragments, a bottle of grease used to lubricate the submarine’s periscope and a device that protects a torpedo, an element that authorities say It couldn’t have come from another vessel. So far, no bodies have been found.

Following the findings, the navy officially declared that KRI Nanggala 402 sank. “With the evidence that we found that it is believed to come from the submarine, we have now moved from the phase of ‘missing submarine’ to ‘sunken submarine’,” assured the Chief of Staff of the Indonesian Navy, Yudo Margono.

Likewise, Margono indicated that some type of pressure could have sunk the boat and the submergence would have resulted in cracks in the boat. He assured that the presence of an oil slick in the area where the ship dived would be clear proof of this.

The scanners detected that the submarine was about 850 meters deep, well beyond its limits of survival. In addition, the oxygen supply that it had ran out in the early morning of this Saturday.

However, the authorities reported that they will not give up the work to find the submersible.

“Now it will be up to the researchers to establish the chronology of the events and determine the cause. At the same time, plans would have been made to assess the feasibility of recovering the submarine at such an extreme depth (…) It is technically possible to do so, although I think Indonesia he will have to apply for foreign help on this, “said Collin Koh, a fellow researcher at the Institute of Defense and Strategic Studies, S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies, based at Nanyang Technological University in Singapore.

Several Indonesian officials, including Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati, sent their condolences to families via social media.

How did the Indonesian submarine disappear?

KRI Nanggala-402 lost contact last Wednesday, April 21, while preparing to conduct a torpedo drill.

The cause of the disappearance is still uncertain. However, the Indonesian navy has claimed that it is investigating whether the submarine suffered a power failure during the dive and was unable to carry out emergency procedures while descending to great depth.

Indonesian Navy KRI Singa-651 departs from the port of Tanjung Wangi as the search continues for the missing KRI Nanggala-402 submarine in Banyuwangi, East Java province, Indonesia, on April 24, 2021. © Reuters / Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

“If it had been an explosion, it would be in pieces. The cracks occurred gradually in some parts when it went down from 300 meters, to 400 and 500 meters, ”explained Margono.

Critics have criticized the government for sending the 44-year-old submarine on drills, but the Navy said the German-made vessel was “ready for battle.”

After his disappearance, more than a dozen search helicopters and ships focused on an area near the starting position of his last dive. Australia, India, Malaysia, Singapore and the United States sent specialized vessels and aircraft to assist in its location.

“We are still conducting the search. The depth of the sea that we have detected is 850 meters, which is very tricky and presents many difficulties,” Margono explained to the press.

Indonesia operates five submarines: two German-built Type 209s and three newer South Korean vessels.

The country has tried to modernize its defense capabilities, but some of its equipment is old and it has seen fatal accidents in recent years.

With Reuters and AP