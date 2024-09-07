Indonesian police say they have arrested seven people suspected of plotting an attack on Pope Francison the occasion of his visit to the most populous Muslim country in the world.

The Densus-88 anti-terrorism unit announced that between Monday and Tuesday last week, arrests in the cities of Bogor, 50 km from Jakarta, and Bekasi, east of the capital’s metropolitan area.

During a search of the house of one of the suspects, material was found which showed that they were preparing an attack against the Pope who from Jakarta launched a message of religious unity to counter extremism and intolerance. A bow and arrow, a drone and propaganda material of the Islamic State were seized.

Densus-88 spokesman Aswin Siregar said the investigation was ongoing and it was not clear whether the seven knew each other or were part of a single terrorist cell. Singaporean media outlet The Straits Times reported Some of those arrested had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State.