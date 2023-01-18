Indonesia, recorded an earthquake of magnitude 7.2. Tsunami risk

A earthquake Of magnitude 7.2 shook the waters off the island Indonesian Of Sulawesi. This was reported by the United States Geological Survey. The epicenter was located 65 kilometers from the city of Gorontalo at a depth of 147 kilometers. There is currently no news of damage or casualties. In Indonesia the earthquakes I am frequent because the country is located on the so-called Pacific ring of firean area with high seismic and volcanic activity where about 7,000 earthquakes are recorded every year, most of which are moderate.

