Two days after the strong earthquake that struck the Indonesian island of Java, causing at least 268 victims, including many students and children, rescuers managed to pull a six-year-old boy and an infant out of the rubble. Among the survivors was a woman, pulled from the dust, whose images were released by the Indonesian police. The earthquake, with a magnitude of 5.6, had its epicenter in the city of Cianjur, 100 kilometers from the capital Jakarta. The first strong shock was followed by 60 aftershocks of magnitudes between 1.8 and 4.



