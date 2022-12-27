Indonesia | 185 Rohingya refugees in poor condition landed in Indonesia – 14-year-old Umar shared his simple wish

Every year, thousands of Rohingya persecuted in Myanmar make the dangerous journey in the hope of a better life.

Nearly A wooden ship carrying two hundred Rohingya refugees managed to land in western Indonesia on Monday, local authorities say.

Refugees who arrived in the country were given first aid. Some of them were in very poor condition and thin, and some were put on IVs, the journalists of the AFP news agency say.

According to a health care worker, some of those who arrived suffered from severe dehydration. Among the 185 people who entered the country were 32 children, some of whom vomited.

The refugees were temporarily placed in a local shelter, where health workers can treat the sick.

At issue was the fourth ship carrying refugees to arrive in Indonesia in recent months.

Every year, thousands of Rohingya Muslims seek to travel by sea to Malaysia or Indonesia from Myanmar, where the Rohingya minority is persecuted. They are ready to risk their lives on a long and expensive journey, which is often done on low-quality boats.

No details were immediately available about the duration and conditions of the ship’s journey, but one of the arrivals said the group had set out from Bangladesh.

“We came from a Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh in the hope that we would get an opportunity to study in Indonesia”, 14-year-old Umar Farooq said.

The Indonesian authorities took care of the refugees in temporary accommodation.

Local leader of the fishing community Marfian said that some of the refugees arrived in very poor condition.

“When they arrived at the shore, the locals helped them by giving them food,” Marfian said.

He pointed out that in recent years, some fishermen have helped Rohingya refugee boats land, but the latest boat came with the wind because some fishermen are no longer willing to help.

Now the beached ship arrived in the western province of Aceh just a day after the previous ship brought 57 refugees who had spent a month at sea. According to the UN refugee agency UNHCR, two ships brought a total of 229 Rohingya refugees to Aceh in November.

The UN and human rights organizations have asked countries in the region for emergency aid after several boats of Rohingya refugees were reported to have been adrift for weeks in the Indian Ocean.

UNHCR said on Saturday on Twitter that he fears that around 180 Rohingya have died on a ship that has been adrift at sea for about a month. There is still no certainty whether the same ship that the UN feared had gone bad has now landed.