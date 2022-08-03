Home page politics

Of: Sven Hauberg

Split

Nancy Pelosi has landed in Taiwan despite all warnings from China. According to Beijing, the US politician is playing with fire.

Munich/Taipei – There is a video from September 1991 that is currently being shared a lot on social networks. It shows Nancy Pelosi, then a simple member of the US House of Representatives, on Tiananmen Square in Beijing. Together with two colleagues, Pelosi unfurled a banner at the place where hundreds of students had been gunned down by China’s communists two years earlier. “For those who died for democracy in China,” it reads. Moments later, the police intervene and end the small memorial service.

Nancy Pelosi, the indomitable: This is how supporters of the US Democrat see the politician. Nancy Pelosi, the provocateur – that’s how Beijing sees it. If you look at the old footage from back then and recall how critical Pelosi has been about China in recent years, you can understand why this woman is so hated in Beijing. Not only because she is now number three in the US political hierarchy as Speaker of the House of Representatives (after President Biden and Vice President Harris), Beijing reacted so angrily to the 82-year-old’s visit to Taiwan – but also because she Nancy Pelosi is.

Nancy Pelosi Lands in Taipei – “America’s Unwavering Commitment to Taiwan Democracy”

At around 10:45 p.m. local time on Tuesday evening, Pelosi landed aboard a US Air Force Boeing C-40C at Songshan Airport, where she was received by Taiwan’s Foreign Minister Joseph Wu, among others. During her multi-day trip to Asia, she first visited the city-state of Singapore and then Malaysia. The stopover in Taiwan was never officially confirmed by Pelosi, probably for security reasons. The politician had previously speculated that her plane could be shot down. Other scenarios called for Pelosi’s machine to be pushed aside. Apparently the flight went off without incident.

“Our delegation’s visit to Taiwan underscores America’s unwavering commitment to supporting Taiwan’s vibrant democracy,” Pelosi wrote in a statement after landing. “America’s solidarity with the 23 million people of Taiwan is more important than ever as the world faces a choice between autocracy and democracy.” At the same time, Pelosi, who met Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen and will then travel on to South Korea and Japan, emphasized that her visit would not change anything in the USA’s China policy.

Nancy Pelosi arrives in Taiwan – highest-ranking US visit in 25 years

The People’s Republic regards Taiwan as a “breakaway province” and has been trying for years to isolate the democratically governed island state. In addition, the leadership in Beijing is threatening to “reunite” Taiwan with the mainland, if necessary by force. Beijing rejects meetings between foreign politicians and representatives of the Taiwanese government. “The Chinese Communist Party sees US influence in Taiwan not only as a security threat to what it considers its territory, but also to the long-term legitimacy and rule of the party-state,” said Valarie Tan, an analyst at the Berlin-based China think tank Merics, dem Munich Mercury. Because for Beijing’s leadership, “reunification” with the island is a “historic task” that must one day be resolved.

Pelosi has been the highest-ranking US politician to be received in Taipei since Newt Gingrich’s visit to Taiwan 25 years ago. Pelosi’s visit, while “largely viewed as symbolic,” is important nonetheless, Tan said. “After all, Taiwan is an important economic and trading partner not only for America, but for the whole world.” One of the world’s largest contract manufacturers for semiconductors is based in Taiwan Pressure exerted by China to cut off and isolate Taiwan from establishing diplomatic relations with other countries or maintaining formal memberships in international organizations.

US top politician Nancy Pelosi has landed in Taiwan – causing a lot of irritation in China. © dpa/Taiwan Presidential Office/AP | Uncredited

China had threatened “severe consequences” – Nancy Pelosi still ended up in Taiwan

In the run-up to the visit, China had threatened “severe consequences”. In an interview Tuesday, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said, “The US betrayal of trust and justice in the Taiwan issue is a disgrace.” Without naming Pelosi, the top diplomat railed, “Some US politicians are only on their own selfish interests and openly play with fire on the Taiwan question by making enemies of the 1.4 billion Chinese, which will never end well.” Xi Jinping said something similar last week in a more than two-hour interview Expressed conversation with Joe Biden.

On Tuesday, Beijing followed up its pithy words with the first deeds. Several fighter jets approached Taiwan, flying close to the so-called median line, a kind of unofficial border between the island and the mainland. Warplanes later apparently crossed the Taiwan Strait, and China’s People’s Liberation Army announced “important military exercises and training activities” around Taiwan for the end of the week. The US Navy also positioned itself and, among other things, relocated the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan to the region – for a “routine operation”, as it was called.

Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan – the White House was also concerned in the run-up to the trip

The Biden administration expressed concern in the run-up to Pelosi’s trip, but had to content itself with the role of observer. Secretary of State Antony Blinken stressed in New York on Monday that it was Pelosi alone who had to decide whether or not to travel to Taipei. If “China tries to create a crisis or otherwise escalate tensions, it would be up to Beijing alone,” Blinken said.

Pelosi actually wanted to get on the plane to Taiwan in April, but then had to stay at home because of a corona infection. At the time, Beijing reacted surprisingly relaxed to Pelosi’s plans. Compared to today, the tones coming from the Chinese Foreign Ministry were downright moderate. If you want, you can explain that with the domestic political pressure that weighs on head of state and party leader Xi Jinping. “The timing of the trip is particularly sensitive for Xi and China’s top leadership,” analyst Tan believes. Because in the fall, the 69-year-old wants to be elected to a third term at the Communist Party Congress – and by no means want to look weak before that. Of course, there is no opposing candidate. Only: Things have been better for Xi before.

China and Taiwan: That’s what the conflict is about View photo gallery

Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan – How will Xi Jinping react?

As recently as March, China had forecast economic growth of 5.5 percent for the current year. It currently seems more than unlikely that this goal will be achieved: In the last quarter, the country’s economy grew by only 0.4 percent compared to the corresponding period of the previous year. For the year as a whole, the International Monetary Fund expects economic growth of just 3.3 percent – ​​apart from the pandemic year 2020, it would be the lowest value in four decades.

For China’s communists, the promise of a flourishing economy legitimizes their own rule and is therefore vital to their survival. In addition, the Chinese problems are homegrown. While the rest of the world slowly learns to live with the corona virus, Beijing doggedly insists on its “zero Covid policy” and reacts to individual outbreaks with iron frustration. According to an estimate by the Japanese Nomura Bank, around 250 million Chinese were affected by corona restrictions at the end of July, and curfews apply in many cities. Production suffers as a result, supply chains collapse. Almost every fifth young Chinese is currently without a job, and the trend is rising. And there is no sign of turning away from this tough policy.

Xi Jinping cannot afford to be presented by an American politician at the moment. With her bold visit to Taiwan, however, Pelosi did just that. So it should only be a matter of time before Xi reacts. (sh)