Sprint podium

Five points lost instead of twelve. This is the very important budget for Francesco Bagnaia at the end of the Misano Sprint won by Jorge Martin ahead of Marco Bezzecchi and Pecco. The reigning world champion and championship leader thus commented on today’s effort to the microphones of Sky Sports MotoGP.

The words of Francesco Bagnaia

“It was really tough, but it was important to have a base to work on for tomorrow. The pain is quite present especially in right-handers, where I’m a bit on the edge. Tomorrow we will step up the pain relief which is key, and then we will see what we can achieve. Unfortunately I didn’t have a great feeling with the soft, not even in this morning’s FP2, so we’ll see tomorrow with the medium which is a tire I like better. Tomorrow will be worrying in light of the race distance, but I just want to think about today and what can be done with the therapy which is working well. Obviously we should rest after certain shots, but there is no time and we do what we can.”

“From yesterday to today I expected a small improvement, but instead the pain remained constant, especially in the first laps of the race. We’ll see how to do it tomorrow, we knew it was essential to get back on track and today we didn’t lose 12 points but 5, so we’ll see. At the start I wasn’t able to break away well and I didn’t pass Bezzecchi straight away, because my idea was to aim for first place straight away. At that point, however, I had to make do, I passed Bezzecchi on the outside and the race went uphill. I went long often and into all the right turns I can’t make a lean angle, and there it limits me quite a bit. However, it was right to have a base.”