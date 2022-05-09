“There are important gaps as far as genders are concerned and the first certainly concerns the perception of ischemic heart disease, ie infarction by women. Thanks to a survey we carried out as an Italian Society of Cardiology and to our ‘Vivi with the heart ‘, we saw that 60-70% of women do not have the perception of cardiovascular risk although ischemic heart diseases represent the first cause of death in the female genderand “. So Ciro Indolfipresident of the Italian Society of Cardiology (Sic), speaking at the conference ‘Female Empowerment: a catalyst for gender equality’, organized this morning in Rome by Abbott, a company actively committed to supporting diversity, equity and inclusion, in collaboration with the Healthcare businesswomen’s association (Hba) Italia and Le Contemporanee.

“The explanation for all this – stressed Indolfi – lies in the fact that women are much more concerned about other pathologies, such as oncological ones. Furthermore, today as in the past, cardiovascular diseases are considered, wrongly, the prerogative of man. To this must be added a gender difference regarding the symptoms of heart attack, which in women can present atypically with abdominal pain, difficulty in breathing and asthenia, compared to the classic symptoms of heart attack represented by chest pain with irradiation to the left arm”.

For Indolfi there are two problems still to be solved: “The first – he pointed out – is linked to the consideration that all the studies that lead to the registration of drugs and devices are carried out largely on men. The second criticality is that women are ‘under-treated’ as regards the interventional techniques. But even when they are treated, the results obtained are lower, because the cause of the heart attack in the woman can be linked to different factors (for example coronary dissection) from those of the man ( atherosclerosis) “. Here because, “as an Italian Society of Cardiology – concluded Indolfi – we are committed to promoting information and awareness campaigns to spread awareness that heart attack is one of the most dangerous pathologies for women“.