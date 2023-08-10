How did you feel about the content of this article?

Bombed building in Donetsk: textbooks to be distributed in September in Russia blame Ukraine, called an “artificial” and “ultranationalist” state, for the war | Photo: EFE/EPA/Ukrainian National Police

The Russian Ministry of Education this week released new history books, to be distributed in the country’s schools, that praise the war in Ukraine and blame Kiev for the conflict, which began with the Russian invasion in February 2022.

According to news agencies in the country, the material treats the war as a “special military operation”, an expression used since the beginning of the conflict by the Kremlin, and contains maps that show the occupied regions in Ukraine as being part of Russia.

In the new books, Ukraine is described as an “artificial” and “ultranationalist” state, where “everything Russian is considered hostile”.

The content also addresses the irregular annexation of Crimea, which took place in 2014 and described in the books as an action to “guarantee peace”, and the sanctions imposed by the West due to Russian aggression against Ukraine – which would have the objective of “destabilizing” the country. ruled by Vladimir Putin.

In statements published by the RIA Novosti news agency, Russian Education Minister Sergey Kravtsov said that the textbooks contain information on “the objective of the special military operation: denazification, demilitarization [da Ucrânia] and the entry of new regions into the Russian Federation”.

The new books, produced in “a little less than five months”, according to Kravtsov, will be delivered to students at the beginning of the Russian school year, in September. The minister promised updates soon: “After the end of the special military operation [na Ucrânia]after our victory, we will further complement these books”.