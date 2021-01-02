Highlights: Health Ministry issues SOP for UK-India air service to be restored from 8 January

Corona’s RTPCR test required for maximum 72 hours before the trip, travel will be possible only on negative report

After the arrival of new corona strains in Britain, India suspended its flights to and from there.

new Delhi

Suspended air service between India and Britain is going to be restored from 8 January. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health has issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) related to monitoring of passengers coming from Britain to India from 8 January. Passengers found positive in the test will be placed in the Institutional Quarantine.

Travel from any third country will not be possible through transit airport.

The SOP states that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will allow a limited number of flights. Apart from this, he will also ensure that there is such a gap between flights so that the airport does not get too crowded. The DGCA will also strictly monitor that no airline will allow travel between Britain and India through a transit airport in a third country.

Passengers from the UK must keep a negative RT-PCR test report

The SOP states that all passengers arriving from the UK will be required to carry a negative RT-PCR test report. Test must have occurred 72 hours before the trip. Airlines must ensure that all passengers have a negative test report at the time of boarding.

Only 30 flights will be allowed every week

A day earlier on Friday, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri announced that flights between India and Britain would be restored from 8 January. He said that only 30 flights per week would operate between the two countries. Also, he also said that this arrangement will continue till January 23.

Every week 15 flights will depart from India and 15 will come

Hardeep Singh Puri said that Indian and British airlines would operate 15-15 flights per week only from Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore and Hyderabad (to the UK) and (from the UK to India) to these cities during the above period. . In December, more than 60 passenger flights were operated between the two countries per week. However, the aviation ministry has suspended all passenger flights between the two countries since 23 December.