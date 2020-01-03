Highlights: Chhangaru area is bordering Kalapani area of ​​Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand

Nepal’s Home Minister Ram Bahadur Thapa laid the foundation stone of the battalion headquarters of the Nepali Armed Police Force

Minister Thapa did aerial survey of Tinker village of Nepal’s Dachchula district before the foundation stone

Pithoragarh

Amid the border dispute with India, Nepal is going to build houses for soldiers in Chhangaru area to keep an eye on Kalapani. Nepal’s Home Affairs Minister Ram Bahadur Thapa on Friday laid the foundation stone for the Battalion Headquarters for the Nepali Armed Police Force (APF) at Chhangaru, bordering the Kalapani area of ​​Pithoragarh district in Uttarakhand. During this time Thapa also made an aerial inspection of Tinkar village of Darchula.

According to sources, Nepal minister Ram Bahadur Thapa also spent one night in Chhanguru area. During this, he was accompanied by army personnel and APF officers. On Saturday, the minister held a press conference in Nepal’s Darchula district. Talking to media persons, he said that the government is committed to the development of border areas. Local youth will be provided employment opportunities here. We will work for the development of a strategically important region and develop it into a trade and tourism hotspot.



Multi utility building to be built at a cost of 10 crores

During the event, Thapa told media persons that a multi-utility building would be constructed in the area at an estimated cost of Rs 10 crore within a year. He said that a permanent structure for Border Inspection Posts (BoP) will also be built at Chhangaru.

What is the black water dispute between India and Nepal?

Controversy increased after inauguration of Ghatibagh-Lipulek road

Nepal has already built several BOPs on its side in the Darchula, Jauljibi, Lali, Jhulaghat, and Pancheshwar areas after tensions between India and Nepal increased in May. Also when defense minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the 80 km long Ghatibagh-Lipulek road. The Nepalese government had then claimed that the road passed through its territory. Thereafter, a map was also released by the Nepalese Parliament showing Kalapani, Limpiyadhura and Lipulekh as part of its territory.