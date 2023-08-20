The World Cup in Australia and New Zealand 2023 has come to an end. The Spanish women’s team beat England 1-0 in the grand final thanks to Olga Carmona’s goal, thus obtaining the first star for La Roja. Undoubtedly, the trophy that accredits them as world champions is the most important of all, but Jorge Vilda’s team has also been victorious in the individual awards.
Best player in the final: Olga Carmona
It couldn’t be any other way, the trophy for the best player in the final went to Olga Carmona, the heroine who, with her goal, made the Spanish women’s team proclaim itself world champion for the first time in its history.
Olga was one of the main targets in the defeat against Japan on the third day of the group stage but regained ownership in the semifinals. Against Sweden she scored the definitive goal that put Spain in the grand final, and against England she saw the goal again.
Best young player of the World Cup: Salma Paralluelo
It has been one of the great surprises of this World Cup. The Barcelona player already knew what it was like to be a world champion with the lower categories, and at only 19 years old she is also a champion with the absolute.
His participation in this World Cup has been to frame.
World Cup Best Goalkeeper: Mary Earps
Mary Earps can be perfectly in the Top 10 of the best players in the world today. The goalkeeper has had a great tournament and in the final she kept England alive by stopping Jenni Hermoso’s penalty.
World Cup Golden Ball: Aitana Bonmatí
With Alexia Putellas at medium throttle due to the serious injury that kept her off the pitch for practically the entire season, the great star of Spain has been Itana Bonmatí, and she has not disappointed.
Aitana is one of the best players in the world and right now she is probably the one in the best shape. European champion, world champion, best player in the World Cup… without a doubt, Aitana has everything in her favor to be one of the candidates to win the next Ballon d’Or.
