⭐️ IT COULDN’T BE ANY OTHER WAY!!

He has a talent, an energy and a passion for football that we are absolutely enamored with. And on top of that, he scores the title goal!!

🏆 @7olgacarmona is the BEST PLAYER OF THE FINAL of the #FIFAWWC.#PlayFightAndWin | #WorldChampions pic.twitter.com/myT4JCUw8V

— Spanish Women’s Soccer Team (@SEFutbolFem) August 20, 2023