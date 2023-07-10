As we celebrate the Fourth of July, setting off fireworks and starting barbecues, we need to be honest with ourselves about the freedom we rant about. It is not normal for innocent shoppers, students, revelers, worshipers, learners, dancers and workers to be killed by indiscriminate fire, nor does this imply freedom.
And as a society, we should always be defined by what we are willing to accept as a normal condition of American life. Recently, after 30 people were shot at a rally in South Baltimore, Mayor Brandon M. Scott (Democrat) brought it up bluntly, saying, “We want this mass shooting to be treated as if it happened in rural America.” “When it happens in Baltimore or Chicago or DC, it doesn’t get the same attention,” Scott added. The lives of these black Americans, and the lives of the children, matter as much as anyone else.”
This hail of gunfire was the painful end to an annual celebration of the working class in Baltimore, one of America’s cities where shootings are not uncommon. The Rev. John D. Watts after a shooting terrorized the Brooklyn neighborhood of Baltimore, where his church often works, killing an 18-year-old girl and a 20-year-old man: “We are not free if we are in a war zone.”
Pastor Watts and others from Kingdom Life have been visiting Brooklyn Homes for about three years, to talk to people who are struggling, and to mentor young people who feel left behind as the areas around their neighborhood evolve. Many of the neighbors who usually sat on their balconies were locked inside, living in the fear they were used to. Mayor Scott said Baltimore police have seized 1,345 illegal firearms so far this year.
Freedom from this fear has become a rarity across the country. Because today, because in many places innocent people are being shot, transcending barriers of economics, politics, race and class. And in many places, we look like a nation at war. In America, in the tyranny of a culture that values gun ownership over the unburdened pursuit of happiness, we are no longer free to feel safe.
Of course, we are not free from the horrors that take place in schools, airports, military bases, movie theaters, restaurants, hospitals, swimming pools, and medical offices. Among the saddest – and most accurate – graduation spoofs circulating on social media right now is this Photoshopped image, “When You Finally Graduate From High School in the United States,” in which children throw Kevlar vests (bulletproof vests). ) instead of graduation caps in the air. Kids, hold on to your flak jacket, America outside the classroom has never been safer.
Just last month, a high school graduate and his father were killed and five others wounded by gunfire at a graduation ceremony in Richmond. We have completely failed our Founding Fathers’ vision of a peaceful, secure, and prosperous nation, as we were willing to apply the rules that were conceived when a dissident revolutionist popularized rifles, flintlocks, and shotguns to today, where high-tech killing machines are allowed to be easily purchased. This is evident in Maryland, where the number of gun permits, and the number of guns, has tripled following a Supreme Court ruling last year expanding the Second Amendment to the Constitution.
