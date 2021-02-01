LONDON (Reuters) – Soaring Silver For the third session in a row on Monday, to rise by as much as 7.4% near a six-month peak after social media posts called last week for individual investors to flood the market.

Spot silver reached its highest level since August 11 at $ 28.99 an ounce earlier in the session, and rose 5.3 percent to $ 28.44 by 04.51 GMT.

Silver, a safe-haven asset and an industrial mineral, has increased about 15 percent since Thursday, when publications began circulating on Reddit calling on individual investors to buy shares of silver mining companies and ETFs backed by bars in silver in present, in operations that pushed bettors down silver to buy Metal to cover city centers, similar to what happened in Gamestop stocks.

“This is Asia’s reaction” to the retail buying spree, said Brian Lan, general manager at Gold Silver Central, adding that many investors want to take advantage of the situation.

Lan said: The demand for the present silver has increased to double since Thursday, as investors reluctant to form positions bought the metal due to fears of a strong price hike.

Data from the I Shares Silver Trust Traded Index Fund on Friday showed that 37 million shares were created in one day, each share representing an ounce of silver.

Purchasing in ETFs can boost silver prices by increasing the number of shares in the fund, making its operator buy more metal to support it.

On the back of the silver gain, it rose gold 0.8 percent to $ 1860.76 an ounce. And US gold futures won 0.7 percent to $ 1863.40.

Platinum gained 2.4% to $ 1,098.08 and profit of palladium 1.2% to $ 2,253.64.