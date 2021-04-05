Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

The Individual Games Committee of the Sharjah Sports Council reviewed the report of its visits to a number of clubs in the emirate and the most important criteria for making Sharjah an Olympic sports city, during its monthly meeting held at the headquarters of the Futsal Executive Committee headed by Abdul Malik Jani, Vice President of the Council.

The meeting was attended by May Musa Al-Ameri, Bakhit Saeed Al-Qors, Ahmed Ibrahim Al-Tayeb, Obaid Abdulrahman Al-Asam, Khaled Al-Raisi, Abdullah Al-Hajri and Muhammad Shalash.

Abdul Malik Jani welcomed the attendees and conveyed to them the greetings of the Chairman and members of the Board of Directors of the Sharjah Sports Council, for the effort made in the committee’s visits to Al Hamriya, Al Bataih, Khorfakkan, Al Dhaid, Maliha and Self-Defense clubs, and their efforts to develop individual games, including statistics, challenges and recommendations, and wished them success and make more efforts during the coming period In order to achieve the desired goals.

The meeting touched on the details of the most important criteria for the Sharjah Olympic Sports City project, including accommodation, accommodation, visas, the mechanism of entering the country, the duration of hosting, transportation, movement management, sports facilities, facilities, stadiums, public presence, volunteering and escorts, types of competitions and tournaments, and identification of weather and climate conditions, airports, ports, border points, the organizing committee and working committees. In addition to the informational, marketing, medical, health, security and other aspects, which contributes to the completion of all requirements for the project to obtain the final accreditation.