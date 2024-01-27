Home page World

From: Henning Rosenstengel

Instagram revolutionizes interaction: hire your personal AI friend who adapts to your style and preferences.

Instagram, the most popular social media platform from Meta, is working on a new feature called “AI Friend”. This feature allows users to create and personalize an artificial intelligence companion within the app. Users can configure various aspects of their AI friend such as name, gender, ethnicity, age, interests and personality traits to create a unique virtual companion like NEXTG.tv reported​​​​.

Artificial intelligence (symbolic image). © Christian Ohde/Imago

Instagram's Innovation: An AI Friend to Configure

Once the AI ​​friend is configured, users can have conversations via a chat interface within Instagram. The chatbot will work with natural language processing to understand and continue the conversation based on its assigned personality and interests. The idea is to provide users with a feeling of social connection and support while enabling a new level of interaction on the platform. It is emphasized that this is not a replacement for real human friendships, but a new way to engage on the platform​​.

The customization options include: Choosing an avatar on Instagram or digital image that AI friend in chat represents, and Instagram could develop additional customization options such as hair, eyes, outfits and more. The conversations with the AI ​​friend are intended to be very conversational, personalized and friendly based on their assigned personality and interests​​.

Risks and Considerations: Future of AI Friends on Social Media

However, there are also concerns and risks associated with such technologies. These include potential technical issues with the chatbot's capabilities, privacy concerns regarding data collection of user conversations, and the possibility of inappropriate content or harmful recommendations if not properly monitored. There is also a risk that users could become too dependent on AI friends instead of maintaining human relationships.

It emphasizes that ethical development and extensive training are necessary to avoid harmful content or advice, and that data privacy, security and transparency issues must be addressed before the feature is rolled out​​. Instagram itself has not confirmed any further details about this feature and it remains unclear if and when this feature will be officially launched​​. Instagram's parent company Meta recently opened an office in Munich.