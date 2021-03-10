A woman walks past an advertisement with the Zara logo in Krakow. Artur Widak / GETTY

Inditex has managed to save the year from the pandemic despite all the difficulties. It closed 2020 with profits of more than 1,000 million, avoiding the red numbers, although the covid took almost 70% of the previous year’s profits ahead. The reading of the firm led by Pablo Isla is positive, especially due to the increasingly encouraging evolution of sales on-line: last year they grew 77% to 6,612 million. That is, they have almost quadrupled since what was billed in 2016 (about 1,800 million). The company began to disaggregate these data a year later, in 2017, but then the increase was specified compared to the previous year, which allows knowing the approximate previous data.

The coronavirus crisis has been a stress test for all economic sectors, although it was a real litmus test. The textile industry has been severely penalized for two main reasons: due to the reduction in social encounters and teleworking (there was less need to buy new clothes if one went out less), as well as due to closures or time limitations of physical stores. Although faced with great problems, sometimes great alternatives arise. On this occasion, it has helped many buyers lose their fear of the digital environment and start buying clothes online. And also to further accelerate the digitization of the company.

“Now we collect the fruits of decisions that we made years ago and that are the ones that have allowed us to have an evolution of the sale on-line so positive, ”said Pablo Isla, Inditex CEO, on Wednesday. Among the movements of the company that have led it to this point, three main stand out: the development of its own technological platform, Inditex Open Platform (IOP), the basis of the operating system on-line of the company; the RFID garment location system (allows you to know where the items are at all times); and the stock integrated of physical stores and on the internet. “The eight brands are already available online in 216 markets around the world, 91 of which have an integrated store platform and on-line”, Explained the firm in a statement after the presentation of its annual accounts.

All the aforementioned changes are a kind of puzzle: they work as a whole, since they interrelate with each other and mutually improve each other. According to company sources, the integration of the stock physical and digital means not having to duplicate inventory. In other words, this system allows the same articles to be accessible on both channels. In this way, the products are available for purchase 24 hours a day, seven days a week, without pause. “The integration of inventories is precisely one of the most outstanding aspects of the year, given that the rapid implementation of the integrated management system (SINT) – already in 5,777 stores in 89 markets – allowed the fulfillment of orders from the store on-line for amounts that exceed 1,155 million euros ”, highlights the firm in its statement.

The own platform, where appropriate, means having a technological tool tailored to your needs and designed for your needs, which goes hand-in-hand with digitization measures. It is true that this forces Inditex to make a greater investment and maintain it over time. But they will be able to get more out of it than if they contract this service from an external provider. According to the firm’s plans, in the next two years the company plans to allocate 1 billion euros just to boost capacity on-line. “IOP is 80% implemented and will be fully deployed by the end of fiscal year 2021,” recalls the company.

Supply the increased demand

Thus, the situation caused by the virus has given the reason for the path taken towards more digitization years ago. “The digital transformation strategy implemented through the integrated platform of stores and on-line it has been shown to be correct. Inditex is today an even more solid company that places us in an excellent position for the future, “says Isla in the note. In fact, despite the strong increase in orders, the company has been able to supply demand, in part thanks to the fact that its inventory for e-commerce was the same as that of the physical store and orders could be filled directly from the stores. “The ability to respond to both fluency in digital channels and agility in logistics has adapted seamlessly to this new environment, where the number of orders has grown by 57% in one hour to exceed 400,000,” he says. Inditex.

This exponential growth of electronic commerce is explained by different metrics. The first, due to the increase in the billing of the electronic channel: in 2016 sales on-line They were about 1,795 million, in 2017 it rose 41% to 2,530 million, in 2018 it climbed to 3,200 million (+ 27%) and in 2019 it reached 3,900 million (+ 23%). Last year’s growth is unparalleled, as it soared 77% to 6,612 million. Its greater importance is also translated if the percentage of total turnover is analyzed: the piece of cake rose from 14% in 2019 to 32% in 2020. Of course, the last data is not comparable, since it influences the strong decline of total sales due to the collapse of activity during part of the year. In fact, under normal circumstances, Inditex’s goal was to exceed 25% in 2022.

Regardless of the nuances that these data hide, what is clear is that this business route is booming and is increasingly profitable. In addition, it has another favorable feature. “The sale is expected on-line continue to grow at very high rates ”, predicts Inditex. Thus, the bet is already part of the present of the company and will be key in the near future.