After three years of absence, the Inditex group returns to Venezuela. For now it will do so with a single Zara store, under construction in the same place where the old one was, in the Sambil Shopping Center, the largest in Caracas. Sources and intermediaries in the sector assure that the return of Zara and other brands of the Spanish group, such as Oysho, Massimo Dutti, Pull and Bear or Bershka – very popular in the country – could take place in April.

Inditex's new agreement with Venezuela has the same franchise partner to operate, called Futura group, owned by Camilo Ibrahim, also a local partner of Inditex before his departure from Venezuela in 2021 and with similar agreements to operate on behalf of the company in other regions of the Caribbean.

Ibrahim – a successful businessman who owns restaurants and cafes in Venezuela – continued to sell Inditex brand clothing in other stores he owned after the group left.

Until about ten years ago, Amancio Ortega's Spanish company had a very profitable market in Venezuela, with stores scattered in most cities. Inditex decided to leave in 2021, in the last stretch of the economic collapse that began in 2014, at the beginning of the Government of Nicolás Maduro and was worsened by the growing international isolation and the covid-19 pandemic.

The stores began to progressively close starting in 2015, besieged by low sales, hyperinflation, fines, the siege of bureaucracy, exchange and price controls, and continuous inspections.

Inditex had been considering returning to Venezuela for several months, especially once the Maduro Government decided to release business management and imports from controls, and after the economy showed its first signs of growth after a six-year stalemate. contraction.

