On a day in which all eyes seemed to point in the same direction, the ECB rate meeting, Inditex has been able to break the market’s atony. The publication of the quarterly results corresponding to its fiscal year 2025 that it presented today has been received with declines on the trading floor that have exceeded 7.5% at some points during the day.something that has not been seen in action since March 2022.

And the textile company founded by Amancio Ortega has achieved a net profit of more than 1,600 million euros in the quarter, something never before achieved in its history in three months. However, the figure has been below the consensus estimates of analysts, who expected profits 4.5% higher, greater than 1.7 billion euros.

From the analysis department of Banco Sabadell they point to comparable sales, which were “somewhat lower than expected” due to the “negative exchange rate effect” and point out the pressure that its gross margin has registered, which fell 23 points in the quarter basics up to 61.55% while operating costs have remained under control although somewhat above the growth in sales.

In this sense, the average valuations issued today by the market consensus reported by Bloomberg are below the average target prices that the market maintains for the firm.