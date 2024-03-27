Stradivarius and Oysho have become the two fashion brands of the Inditex group, beyond the flagship Zara, that have increased their income and profits the most since the end of the pandemic. They are its two youngest brands, but the Galician textile giant has prepared important growth plans for them, in view of figures that, although they remain small within the size of the group, are surpassing the performance of other historical brands.

Stradivarius' trajectory in recent years has made it one of Inditex's diamonds in the rough. The brand, aimed at a youth and mainly female audience, generated sales of 2,334 million euros in fiscal year 2023, a new record. This figure implies a growth of 33.4% compared to the income of the year before the health crisis, a percentage that even exceeds that registered by Zara and its different varieties in that same period. In the segmentation of income by brand carried out by Inditex, it includes under Zara both its sales and those of Zara Home and Lefties. Among all of them, the growth between 2019 and 2023 was 33.2%, a lower percentage than Stradivarius.

Another relevant point has to do with the physical presence of the brand. In a period in which the Inditex group has reduced its network of stores by almost 1,700, within its constant strategy of absorptions and openings of large-format establishments, Stradivarius has been the chain that has suffered the fewest closures, 165, and after Zara, the one that has lost the least commercial area, just over 5%. At the end of 2023 it had 849 stores, almost 15% of the Galician giant's total.

Exterior of the Stradivarius store on Gran Vía in Madrid.

In fact, Stradivarius has also entered the dynamic of having large stores. In 2022, it opened its establishment in the Plaza de España in Madrid, measuring almost 2,000 square meters, located next to the largest Zara in the country, measuring almost 8,000 square meters. In mid-2023, it did the same on Barcelona's Paseo de Gracia, with another 2,000-square-meter, two-story store. And this week it just reopened its iconic store on Gran Vía in Madrid, opened in 1999. Although its dimensions are smaller than the other two, it has undergone a comprehensive renovation to incorporate the technological elements that the group is adding to the stores. Zara, like the self-collection boxes.

Furthermore, last year it opened its first two stores in Germany, in Cologne and Dresden, “with great success,” according to the CEO of Inditex, Óscar García Maceiras, in the presentation of annual results; and gained four more stores in Mexico, the second largest market for the group. Something that also makes it among the group's brands best positioned to make the leap to the US, something that Massimo Dutti will do in the second half of this year.

At the level of profitability, Stradivarius has also stood out. Its profit before taxes in 2023 was 493 million, consolidating itself as the second most profitable brand in the group, the one with the best profit-on-sales ratio of all, and also the number one in return on capital employed, exceeding 60 %. Its profit before taxes in 2023 was 64% higher than in 2019. However, it is not the one that has grown the most in this variable in that period.

In that case, the protagonist is Oysho, the smallest brand in the entire Inditex ecosystem, but which has practically doubled its profitability. In 2023, its pre-tax profit was 136 million, 74% more than the previous year, and 94.3% more compared to 2019.

Oysho turned its focus to sports and home textiles, especially after the explosion in demand generated by the pandemic. Since then, its income has grown by 23%, reaching 744 million in the last year. And like Stradivarius in 2023, it is preparing to land for the first time in Germany. There, in the city of Hamburg, it will open its first establishment next month.

“We see opportunities in all markets for all our brands, even in the most mature ones, where some of our brands are beginning to be deployed,” said García Maceiras, referring to the German expansion of Stradivarius and Oysho, and opening the door to new incursions. .

