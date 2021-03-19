Access to one of the Zara stores in Santiago de Compostela, when it reopened on May 7 of last year after the lockdown. XOÁN REY / EFE

Inditex dodged the year of the coronavirus and ended with profits of more than 1,000 million. A positive result, although the bite of the pandemic took 70% of its profits from the previous year. If the focus is on profits before taxes, almost half (640 million, 45.7%) were achieved in Spain, despite the fact that in the country sales fell 32.2%, above the group average, according to the information sent this Thursday by the company to the CNMV. This greater weight is explained by the headquarters effect, which causes the activities with the highest value that are provided to the rest of the organization to be based in Spain.

“The result before tax is conditioned by the headquarters effect and compliance with international regulations on transfer pricing (OECD guidelines) by which the result derived from the functions of design, supply, and supply is attributed to certain markets. logistics and distribution, therefore, does not represent the profitability of the group in each market ”, clarifies Inditex in the report.

The profit before tax of the company that owns brands such as Zara or Massimo Dutti was 1,401 million compared to 4,681 million the previous year. That is, 70% lower. By region, the one that performed the best was Spain, with a drop of 64.5%, the only one that was below the average. The rest lost more, being the most affected America, which ended with a negative result: -129 million compared to 359 million in profits in 2019.

By countries, among which the performance during the year is detailed, all those in America were left with red numbers before taxes (United States, Mexico, Brazil and Canada). In Asia and the rest, only Australia ended negative (-2 million), although all except Kazakhstan lost more than 80% of the previous year’s profits.

In Europe, excluding Spain, the result before taxes was positive: +388 million, although that represents a 77.4% drop compared to 2019. Of course, most of the profit is achieved in the Old Continent, if add this item and that of Spain. By countries, Italy stands out for the negative part (-48 million compared to previous earnings of 93 million). Also negative were Belgium (-2 million), Hungary (-2 million) and Portugal (-1 million). Among those that maintain profits before taxes, although they were almost completely disappeared by the blow of the covid, are the Netherlands (went from 328 million to 9 million), Germany (from 51 million to only 1 million) and Poland (from 44 million to 3 million).

21% fewer stores in five years

On the sales side, Spain suffered a decline somewhat above the average drop for the group. Inditex’s turnover stood at 20,402 million, 27.9% less than the 28,285 million in 2019, a fall that was cushioned in part thanks to the boom of the sale on-line. In the case of the firm’s host country, the decrease was 32.25%, from 4,766 million to 3,229 million, and fell below the 4,000 million barrier for the first time since 2015. This collapse is explained, among other reasons, due to a confinement and restrictive measures to very restrictive commercial activity during the year in Spain, above the limitations of other markets in which the company operates.

To this must be added the process of transformation of the network of stores in Spain, where the number of establishments has been reduced by 376 in five years (between January 31, 2017 and January 31 of this year). That is, it went from 1,787 stores of all the group’s brands in 2017 to 1,411 in 2021, 21% less due to the strategy of absorbing centers with lower profitability and the commitment to focus efforts on larger establishments in places premium.

By regions, America also had a worse result in sales, falling by 37.7% (from 4,434 million to 2,763 million). The area with the lowest drop was Europe, excluding Spain, where 23.8% of turnover was lost (from 13,682 million to 10,430 million euros).

4,689 million in taxes

Given the decline in business, the taxes paid by Inditex also decreased. The group paid 4,689 million euros in 2020 (6,749 million a year earlier). Of these, one in four euros was disbursed in Spain (1,201 million), 36% less than the 1,874 million the previous year. The fall is mainly due to own taxes (corporation tax, tariffs, real estate tax and Social Security contributions).

“The group is committed to not using opaque structures for tax purposes or instrumental companies located in territories classified as tax havens or non-cooperating by the Spanish tax authorities. In this sense, the incorporation of companies in territories classified as tax havens by Spanish legislation will be limited to those cases in which it is essential for the development of the group’s own commercial activities, as is the case of the companies that operate the stores located in Macao and in Monaco ”, the company maintains.