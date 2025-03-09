Inditex will present annual results next week and, for the third consecutive year, it is expected that it exhibits the best figures in its history, winning more than 5.8 billion and entering more than 38,000 million, although the strong rhythm of growth of previous years tends to contain itself.

Specifically, the consensus of analysts consulted by Bloomberg calculates that the largest Spanish quoted company won in its last fiscal year (closed on January 31), 5,864 million euroswhich, if confirmed, would mean the highest figure in its history.

Besides, would involve a 9% increase compared to the previous yearwhen the Galician textile group, of which companies such as Zara, Pull & Bear or Massimo Dutti are part, among others, first exceeded the 5,000 million net profit, after seeing how it grew up to 30 % over the previous year.

At a similar pace, although Something lower (27%) had already grown in exercise 2022 (closed in January 2023) and a year earlier, in 2021, it had practically tripled (193% more) from the exceptional exercise of 2020, when the irruption of the pandemic forced store closures for months and led the group to make multimillion -dollar provisions.

As for billing, in 2021 a 36% year -on -yeara growth that in 2022 was contained to 17.5% and then to 10.4% in 2023.

Analysts expect that for the 2024 year 38,625 million.

In fact, in the first nine months of the fiscal year the net benefit of the firm has It contained its growth up to 8.5% year -on -year and billing up to 7.1%.

In any case, the company founded by the richest man in Spain, based in Arteixo (A Coruña), with a large part of the world and around 161,300 workers (47,700 in Spain), already invoices and wins more than double that a decade ago.

Stock uprising of 85 % from pandemic

This fear of a slowdown of the business has caused the price to have decreased slightly from the Historic maximums achieved at the beginning of last December and almost rubbed again in mid -February.

Specifically, on December 5, it touched a capitalization of 175,000 million, unpublished for a Spanish company, thanks to the fact that the price of its shares closed to 56.12 euros each, the highest price ever registered, so that the value of the firm in the stock market reached 174,970 million.

According to Deutsche Bank analysts, Inditex – whose titles closed 50.42 euros last Friday – has had a performance “Clearly superior” Among the retail retail sales chains, with “outstanding” achievements in sales and profits from the pandemic.

In fact, since then and at the close of the market last Friday, the firm accumulates a ravalorization of more of the 87% compared to five years agojust before the pandemic exploded.

Only in the last twelve months, its titles accumulate a revaluation of more than 22.5 % and its current stock market capitalization exceeds 157,000 millionwhich places it as the first Spanish firm, followed by far by Iberdrola, with some 88,340 million capitalization.

Precisely these good figures have created a certain risk that, given high expectations, investors can then be seen disappointed when they find that sales growth is normalized, normalized, Something that according to Deutsche Bank is already happening.

“To a large extent, the data suggests that growth is slowing down and that the heat of the brand is fading.”this entity warns in a report of this week in which it also warns about the potential risks derived from US tariffs.