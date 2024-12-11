The brands of the Inditex textile group achieved a sales increase of 7.1% during the first nine of 2024 to bill some 16,291 million euros worldwide in a year in which the closing prospects are improved by the good performance of the collections of the autumn/winter campaign.

The fashion multinational explains that its new collection, between November 1 and December 9, it has managed to increase its sales by 9% compared to the same period last year.

In the accumulated of the year until October, the company’s operating result grew in a similar way to sales with an increase of 7.2% that reported an EBITDA of 7,967 million of euros and an ebit of 5,673 million (+9.3%), in a period in which operating expenses grew by 7%.

This way, The gross margin of Amancio Ortega’s company increased 7.2% in the first nine months of the year to reach 16,291 million euros, which represents 59.4% of sales and four basis points compared to the same period of the previous year.

With these results, Inditex’s pre-tax profit stood at 5,754 million of euros after growing by 9.9% until October, while net profit grew by 8.5% until it managed to beat its record from last year and reach 4,449 million euros.