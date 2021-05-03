Inditex is also launching itself into the world of cosmetics, and it does so through its flagship. The company chaired by Pablo Isla announced this Monday the launch of Zara Beauty, its first line of cosmetic products that will complement the existing offer that Zara has both in its physical stores and in its online channel.

Under Zara Beauty, Inditex will sell items such as lipsticks, makeup kits, balms, oils, sun powders, long-lasting enamels and brushes, developed by the company’s own team coordinated by British makeup artist Diane Kendal.

As the company explains, the sale will begin on May 12 precisely through the internet in all its European markets and also in the US, Canada, China, South Korea, Japan, Mexico, Australia and New Zealand, and then progressively carry it out. to the rest of the world. It will also be from the 12th in 22 physical stores in which it will incorporate an “immersive” experience with personalized advice.

This will consist of spaces dedicated to this line of beauty within Zara stores, which will share a chromatic line of floors, walls, ceiling and lights. In Spain, these spaces, which will be ready on May 12, will be in the Zara stores located in the Marina Banús Shopping Center in Marbella; in two of A Coruña (Compostela 3-5 / Sánchez Bregua 2), in the one located in Calle Serrano 23 in Madrid and in the one located in Paseo de Gracia 16, in Barcelona.

With Zara Beauty, Inditex enters the world of personal care, in which it represents its greatest diversification movement since it launched Zara Home in 2003, with which it entered the world of textiles and home accessories, and its greatest commercial novelty since Uterqüe was created.

It does so at a time when the main operators in the sector are seeking to expand new businesses given the impact that the pandemic has had on their traditional activity. An example is that of Mango, which just a few days ago entered to compete precisely in the home with Mango Home, but which has also launched new proposals outside the field of textiles. In March, it launched its first collection of fragrances for women and men, which have been made within the company itself, as well as a range of items for body care, such as shampoos, hand creams, bath gels, moisturizers and also hydroalcoholic gels.