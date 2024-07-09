Inditex is accelerating its investments in emerging companies specialising in sustainable fibres and materials. The Galician textile giant revealed this Tuesday, during its shareholders’ meeting, the entry into the capital of the American startup Galy, founded in 2019 and whose main investors include Sam Altman, CEO of the owner of ChatGPT, OpenAI.

This is the third operation of this type that Inditex has undertaken in the last two years. At the 2022 shareholders’ meeting, the company confirmed its investment in Circ, a textile recycling company also of American origin, within a financing round for an amount of 30 million. Similarly, in March of this year the Galician group participated in a 40 million round from the Finnish company Infinited Fiber, also owned by other giants of the sector such as H&M or Adidas, and which develops a fibre created from used textiles. Inditex signed a purchase commitment of 100 million with this startup.

The Spanish company is now entering into Galy, as confirmed by its CEO, Óscar García Maceiras, in his speech at the shareholders’ meeting. “We continue to focus on innovation. After the investments in CIRC or Infinited Fiber, today we announce that we have entered into the startup Galy. We believe that evolution is not possible without innovation, and this is also not possible without collaboration,” said the executive, who did not give details about the transaction.

Galy was founded in 2019 by Luciano Bueno, a consultant at Deloitte for years and then a venture capitalist in Brazil. The startup develops fibers created in a laboratory using cotton cells, and among its main investors is Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, the artificial intelligence firm that owns the popular ChatGPT.

“We fully embrace the goal of caring for our planet and promoting people’s well-being,” said Inditex president Marta Ortega in her speech, in which she defended the values ​​of the company founded by her father, Amancio Ortega. “Inditex is a soul made up of more than 160,000 people, full of contrasts that make it strong and where transparency and discretion, volume and detail, and a long list of paradoxes coexist,” said Marta Ortega.

Eliminate the executive commission

The shareholders’ meeting approved all the items on the agenda, such as the 2023 results, which yielded a record profit of €5.4 billion, and the appointments of Belén Romana, as independent directors; Flora Pérez, as a proprietary director; and Patricia Denise Kingsmill, also as an independent director.

In fact, Belén Romana will be the president of the appointments committee, and will be a member of the audit and compliance committees, as well as the sustainability committee, as decided by the board of directors.

The board has also approved the elimination of the executive committee, a body created in 1997 and made up of seven members, including Óscar García Maceiras as president, and Amancio and Marta Ortega as members, among others. The company justifies this by saying that this committee was already “inoperative in recent years”, given that technological advances allow for continuous meetings of the board of directors. In 2023, according to Inditex’s annual report, this committee did not hold any meetings.

Commitment to investment and dividends

Inditex’s executives have maintained their commitment to investing in the company’s future growth and to rewarding shareholders. On the first point, García Maceiras recalled the ordinary investment of 1.8 billion euros that the company is undertaking this year, to “guarantee the investments necessary to maintain the path of sustainable future growth”; to which another 900 euros are added to expand its logistics capabilities, a figure that will be repeated in 2025.

“We maintain our ambition to continue taking advantage of all the opportunities that may arise, in all markets, for all our formats, and for physical stores and on-line“, the executive said.

He insisted that the group’s financial strength will allow it to “continue to honour the commitment to provide attractive remuneration for our shareholders. The policy remains in force: allocate 60% of consolidated profits and complement it with an extraordinary dividend. We want to maintain attractive remuneration in the coming years.”

The company has detailed that its tax contribution in Spain was around 4.5 billion euros in 2023, while the employment generated, adding direct, indirect and induced, exceeded 155,000 jobs in its domestic market.

“Spain continues to be one of the key points of our activity, in addition to our commercial activity. It is where our main logistics platforms are located, and more than 90% of the investment that we are going to make in our logistics plan will be in Spain. This will have a direct impact on the generation of direct, indirect and induced employment,” García Maceiras insisted.

Follow all the information of Five days in Facebook, X and Linkedinor in our newsletter Five Day Agenda