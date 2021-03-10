A Zara customer leaves one of the company’s stores in Kiev, Ukraine, on November 25. Valentyn Ogirenko / Reuters

2020 has been a colossal challenge for Inditex that, according to the results presented this Wednesday by the firm, it has managed to save. The company, which has brands such as Zara or Massimo Dutti, closed the year – in its case it runs from February 1 to January 31 – with a profit of 1,106 million euros, 69.6% less than a year earlier. This is its worst result since 2006. Despite this, it is understood as positive given the trance that the economy has gone through due to the coronavirus crisis.

Despite this, the textile company maintains its dividend distribution policy of 60%. “The Inditex board of directors will propose to the General Shareholders’ Meeting a dividend of 0.70 euros per share for the 2020 financial year. It will be made up of an ordinary dividend of 0.22 euros and an extraordinary dividend of 0.48 euros per share. . The dividend is made up of two equal payments of 0.35 euros per share to be made on May 3, 2021 and November 2, 2021. The remaining 0.30 euros of extraordinary dividend will be paid in 2022 ″. In this way, the company chaired by Pablo Isla doubles what it distributed last year, when the dividend was delayed and its payment was not confirmed until the summer shareholders’ meeting due to the uncertainty generated by the coronavirus crisis.

The drop in sales has been considerable for the year as a whole (-27.9%), to 20,402 million euros. The quarterly turnover figures clearly mark the ups and downs that Inditex has suffered during the pandemic. The decrease in activity between February and April translated into 44.3% less sales, in the second quarter it was down -31.4% and in the third the decline was 13.5%.

In the last quarter of its fiscal year, from November to January – the most important in terms of turnover for the company – the situation was complicated by the increase in restrictions and limitations on commercial activity to contain the rebound in infections. This resulted in a step back in the recovery of the firm’s numbers. Thus, the profit in these months was 435 million euros, 52.7% less than the same period of the previous year. And in terms of turnover, the drop was 25.4%, to 6,317 million euros.

In this way, the journey of the accounts has gone in parallel to the situation of the health emergency. The beginning, coinciding with the hardest of the pandemic between February and April, led to the red for the first time in its history (-409 million). In those months, the coronavirus forced 88% of its physical stores to be locked, which led it to lose almost half of its turnover. As of January 31, according to the firm in a statement, 30% of its physical stores are closed and 52% had restrictions, well above the situation at the end of the third quarter, when they only had the blind lowered by 8% . “For the year as a whole, sales hours were reduced by 25.5%,” he says in the note.

The results for the year, both by quarters and globally, have been made up by the good performance of online sales, which grew 77% to 6,612 million. That is, it represents almost a third of total sales, above the firm’s goal of reaching a quarter of turnover in 2022. Of course, it does so in an anomalous context and with part of its physical stores unable to operate. “In this regard, the exercise has demonstrated the strength of the business model, the success of the digitization strategy, the integrated platform for stores and online, and our ambition in terms of sustainability,” says Marcos López, director of capital markets at Inditex.

Once this difficult time had passed, the recovery of the business was gradual. This, together with the reduction in operating costs, has led the result to a favorable trend with which the firm has mitigated initial losses. So until ending with a not inconsiderable profit, of 1,106 million euros. It seems little for a giant of the fashion industry like Inditex, but a positive result if the economic context it was facing is taken into account.