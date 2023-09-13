Inditex has done it again: it has shattered its own records and has climbed above the forecasts made by analysts. In this first semester of its 2023-2024 fiscal year (between February 1 and July 31), it has achieved a net profit of 2,513 million euros, which represents an increase of 40% compared to last year, as reported by this Wednesday the textile company in a statement. Thus, for the first time, it surpasses the barrier of 2,500 million euros of net profit in the first six months of the year and does so in a context of economic uncertainty marked by an inflationary crisis that has a considerable impact on companies’ costs.

Sales also grew by 13.5% and reached 16,851 million euros, another historic figure, with a “very satisfactory” evolution both in store and online and increases in all geographical areas and in all formats, while Sales at constant exchange rates achieved a greater increase of 16.6%.

The gross operating result (Ebitda), for its part, grew by 15.7%, up to 4,663 million euros, while the net operating result (Ebit) grew by 30.2%, up to 3,164 million euros, and the result before taxes increased by 39%, reaching 3,252 million euros.

Another proof of the strength that the company that Marta Ortega has led for just over a year is presenting is an increase of 14.1% in the gross margin to 9,801 million euros, which thus stood at 58.2% of the sales, which represents 27 basis points more than in the first half of the previous year. In 2023, Inditex expects a stable gross margin (+/-50 basis points.

«The results in this semester demonstrate that the talent of our teams consolidates the improvements in the performance of the business model. The permanent commitment to creativity, product quality and customer experience, as well as decisive progress in sustainability, make up a strategy that takes our business model to a higher level,” highlighted the CEO, Óscar García Maceiras.

A “superior level” that has made them grow double digits in all their business lines. The highest percentage increase was recorded by Oysho, 18.3%, although it is the brand that offers the least income, below 300 million. The second line that increased the most was Stradivarius, almost 18%, and, in third place, Massimo Dutti (16.8%). Zara, including Zara Home, rose 13.1%, to 12,362 million, representing 73.3% of its total turnover.

Good forecasts for the end of the year



The Galician company highlights that “the collections of the spring/summer campaign were very well received by customers,” but also suggests that they have high hopes for the second semester that has already begun, which may be better than this first, since Sales are growing a little more, 14% in store and online at constant exchange rates between August 1 and September 11, 2023. «The collections of the autumn/winter campaign have been very well received by our customers,” says the textile giant.

Furthermore, between February and July Inditex opened 20 markets and, at the end of the period, it operated 5,745 stores.

That is why the company founded by Amancio Ortega continues to see “great opportunities for future growth” and that is why this year it is making investments to increase operational capacity, obtain efficiencies and increase differentiation to the next level. Specifically, he estimates ordinary investments of around 1.6 billion euros in 2023.

«Our priorities are to continuously improve our fashion proposal, optimize the customer experience, increase our focus on sustainability and preserve the talent and commitment of our people. Prioritizing these areas will drive long-term growth,” the company stressed, noting that “the result is a unique market positioning,” which provides its business model with “great potential.”