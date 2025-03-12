Inditex He has made history again. The company that encompasses brands like Zara, Pull & Bear either Bershka It has raised its sales volume by 7.5% until it reaches annual revenues of 38,632 million euros. The company, which … He closed his fiscal year on January 31, also triggered its benefits with a 9% growth compared to the previous year, and achieved a new historical ceiling in 5,866 million.

All this, in the middle of a world uncertainty at the economic level where trade has also been impacted. Inditex itself has been feeling the market pressure on which its growth should be greater. In fact, at the end of the year, which represents its third quarter, the company had a severe collapse in the stock market. So far this year, the textile firm is left more than 3% in Ibex 35.

Nevertheless, Inditex opened stores in 47 markets in 2024. During the year, the group opened its first stores in Uzbekistan and remained very active in store optimization projects (257 openings, 254 reforms that include 121 extensions, and 386 absorptions). The total number of stores are at the end of 2024 in 5,563, about 100 stores less than the previous year.

Regarding the impact of brands, Zara was again the queen with more than 27.7 billion euros in saleswith a growth of 6.6%. Although the one that had a better performance was Stradivarius with an increase in sales of 14%.

As for the company’s geographical distribution, Europe without counting Spain, monopolizes half of the income, while America represents 18%; and Spain and Asia 15%. This circumstance occurs when Inditex was in the middle of an escalation in its presence in the US, a situation that could be complicated by the commercial movements that the Trump administration is carrying out.

One of the main roads, the online channel, had a great performance last year, and raised its revenue volume to 10,163 million euros, which represents a growth of 12%. However, the company’s objectives at a digital level are greater, and continues to work and facilitate access to purchase in this channel.

In this sense, the active ‘apps’ have reached 218 million. Online visits in exercise 2024 have grown by 10.0%, to 8.1 billion. The group has 257 million followers on social networks. In addition, as ABC advanced last summer, Inditex already has its sales system by ‘streaming’ completely active.

With regard to the key movements of the company for 2025, from Inditex they indicate as a priority the improvement of their fashion proposal and the customer experience, «a clear approach to sustainability and care of talent and commitment of our people. Prioritize these areas will boost long -term growth ».

In addition, with a view to the 2030 objective, from Inditex they are “investing in innovation to promote greater capacities in the lowest impact fibers, with special attention to recycled textile to textile fibers. Innovation is headed by the ‘Sustainability Innnovation Hub’, which aims to develop the application of fibers through more than 30 pilot programs and startup investment, such as the one we did for 2024 in Infinited Fiber, Gary and Epoch, ”they point out from the company.