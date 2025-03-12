Inditex pulverizes all records. The Galician textile giant reached sales in the last year of 38,632 million euros, which represents a growth of 7.5% above the previous year with an evolution, according to the company, “very satisfactory both in store and online and positive in all formats.” The owner of Zara thus exceeds the consensus of the analysts of Bloombergwhich had estimated an increase in slightly lower sales, of 7.3%, to 38,574 million. The net profit increased by 9.0%, half a point below the market forecasts, up to 5,866 million euros. The Gross Operational (EBITDA) result grew by 8.9%, up to 10,728 million euros.

After the presentation of these results, the company has reported that the Board of Directors will propose to the General Board of Shareholders an increase in the 9% dividend for exercise 2025, up to 1.68 euros per share, composed of an ordinary dividend of 1.13 euros and an extraordinary dividend of 0.55 euro per share. The dividend consists of two equal payments: on May 2, 2025 there will be a payment of € 0.84 per share, corresponding to the ordinary dividend, and on November 3, 2025 another of 0.84 euros per share (0.29 euros of the ordinary and 0.55 of the extraordinary)