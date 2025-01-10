Inditex has appointed Gorka García-Tapia Yturriaga as Director of Investor Relations, who will replace Marcos López García, Director of Capital Markets of the textile group since 1999, as head of this area.

In a relevant fact sent to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV), Inditex has announced the appointment of García-Tapia Yturriaga as Director of Investor Relations of the company. Likewise, the board of directors of Inditex has thanked López García for his dedication and excellent performance in his position as director of Capital Markets, whose work he has carried out for 25 years.

García-Tapia Yturriaga joined the financial management of Inditex in 2011, first at its headquarters in Hong Kong and later in Amsterdam, as global head of the Financial Risks area, as highlighted by the company in the statement sent to the CNMV. . The new Director of Investor Relations at Inditex also developed his professional activity in the financial area and investor relations in the Asia-Pacific region.

The textile group obtained a net profit of 4,449 million euros in the first nine months of the year, after growing 8.5%, breaking its record from last year. Although it failed to meet analysts’ forecasts, The company managed to bill 7.1% more and achieve sales of 27,422 million euros.

The group chaired by Marta Ortega achieved between February 1 and October 31 a profit before taxes of 5,754 million of euros, which represents 9.9% more. In these first nine months of the year, the company’s operating result grew in a similar way to sales, with an increase of 7.2%, which reported an EBITDA of 7,967 million of euros and an ebit of 5,673 million, 9.3% more.