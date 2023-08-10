Ángela Molina (Madrid, 67 years old) is the protagonist of the new Zara campaign. The actress, who won the Goya of honor in 2021, is the image of Thirteen Pieces, a collection of minimalist, timeless garments in neutral tones that exudes elegance and sophistication. The campaign photographs are in black and white and in them Molina appears relaxed and with her hair loose and gray.

The actress, who earned national and international respect thanks to works like Tremulous flesh, The things of love or Snow White, is considered one of the most elegant women in Spain and a symbol of natural aging without artifice. In an interview in S Fashion, Molina made reference to how little he was interested in cosmetic surgery. “That’s not beauty. I see it as impossible. I’m not interested. Would you like to see your grandmother with a fish face? Well that,” she said.

The presentation of Ángela Molina as the image of Zara is one more commitment by the textile giant to diversity in all its forms. With the choice of a 67-year-old woman as a model, the Galician company takes a step towards the fight against ageism, that is, discrimination against older people based on age.

The Ministry of Health has launched an awareness campaign on ageism in our country. «Ageism is part of our understanding of aging itself, our intergenerational relationships and perpetuates stereotyped concepts of older people limiting our understanding of diversity in old age and becoming a common attitude in our family and personal relationships and our professional practices, with consequences both for the elderly and for society”, they explain. And they add: «Ageism was a term coined by Robert Butler in the 1960s to refer to existing stereotypes and prejudices in relation to age. Research suggests that age discrimination may now be even more pervasive than sexism and racism and has serious consequences.”

The Government of Spain also gives basic advice to fight against this form of discrimination: understanding aging as another stage of life and countering negative and stereotyped concepts with the recognition of diversity in old age. Changes due to age must always be respected. In addition, they advocate “the informed participation of older people in decision-making, especially those in which they are involved.”