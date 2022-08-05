Genoa – Marco Giampaolo suffered a drop in pressure at the end of the match between Sampdoria and Reggina in the Italian Cup won by the Sampdoria by 1 to 0.
The technician did not show up at the traditional press conference at the end of the race. Deputy Francesco Conti arrived in his place: “The coach had an indisposition and returned home earlier than expected.”
