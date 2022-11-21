With more or less conviction, the world is trying to turn towards more sustainable choices for favor the environment and reduce the impact of our daily lives, starting with mobility, trying to become less dependent on oil and fossil fuels. An effort on which, however, would weigh a ballast hitherto invisible but brought to light by an investigation that focuses on Saudi Arabia. The Kingdom, which has long promoted greener choices and research to favor the environment, thinks differently about what happens in the rest of the world and in particular in all those countries that are dependent on oil. In fact, the Saudis have been financing for some time a type of information that would aim to slow down the transition and discourage the transition towards sustainability.

The last interference allegedly took place on the occasion of the Cop27: the document drawn up at the end of the United Nations climate conference did not mention in any way the reduction in the use of fossil fuels. “They must not be mentioned”, this is the position of Saudi Arabia on the matter, as reported in an investigation published in these hours in the New York Times. Journalists from the US newspaper allegedly obtained direct testimony from two sources present at Cop27. From 2016 to today, the Kingdom reportedly spent $160 million on lobbying and to influence public opinion on the real nature of the transition towards sustainability, with ad hoc studies financed at American universities. Also in the field of mobility. Electric cars, for example, would not be as green as claimed, as supported by some reports prepared thanks to the alleged push of Saudi Aramco, the Saudi oil giant, with 500 studies in 5 years aimed at questioning the nature of EVs.

Aramco itself also manages a global network of research centres, including a lab near Detroit where a mobile “carbon capture” device is under development, a piece of equipment designed to plug into a gasoline-powered car, trapping greenhouse gases before they escape the tailpipe . However, a system that would not eliminate emissions as well as representing obvious difficulties in large-scale implementation. Furthermore, the COP27 in Egypt was not the first veto placed on the fossil fuel issue: already in March, in a meeting of the United Nations on climate, Saudi Arabia, together with Russia, had pushed to cancel a reference from an official document to “human-induced climate change”, effectively disputing the scientifically established fact that human-induced burning of fossil fuels is the main driver of the climate crisis.