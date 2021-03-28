A demonstration against hate crimes in the United States, this Saturday in Denver (Colorado). ALYSON MCCLARAN / Reuters

The right to own arms, guaranteed by the Second Amendment to the US Constitution written in 1791, collides in the 21st century with the armed violence and murders with firearms that are suffered in the streets of the country. The last of the struggles that polarize a country with more than 400 million weapons in the hands of civilians is based on that confrontation. The population is just over 330 million inhabitants.

In less than a week, the US has had to digest another 18 deaths as a result of two mass shootings (in Georgia and Colorado) that have left society devastated. In the case of Boulder, Colorado, the memory of the Columbine tragedy – 13 deaths in a high school at the hands of two students who took their own lives in 1999 – and the Aurora massacre – a young man, now serving a life sentence, riddled In 2012, 12 people who saw a Batman movie in a movie theater in that city of Colorado make it even more difficult to heal a wound that does not stop opening from time to time.

Not even the pandemic has slowed down what pro-gun control groups call a “public health emergency.” It is true that, until the shootings in recent days, these types of tragedies had been left out of the media spotlight, overshadowed by the coronavirus crisis. But people continued to be shot to death in record numbers: about 20,000 Americans lost their lives in 2020 from firearms, according to organization data. Gun Violence Archive (GVA), more than any other year since the beginning of the century.

The data provided by GVA are shocking and pertain only to January and February of this year:

3,045 firearm deaths

5,300 injured by firearm

73 mass shootings

144 children killed by firearm

599 teenagers killed by firearm

nearly 4,000 firearm suicides (Center for Disease Control (CDC) estimate)

Faced with such a horrifying scenario and aware that Congress will not act quickly – or will not act at all – to enforce gun control by law, the White House is considering issuing a series of executive orders that the president, Democrat Joe Biden, could be announcing over the next few weeks as the first measure to tackle the issue and face pressure from groups calling for more arms control.

Those executive orders, if enacted, would fall into three categories. First, those known as phantom weapons should be classified as real weapons. These are packages in which all the necessary parts to assemble a weapon come separately. Second, intervention programs would be financed to curb violence in certain communities. And finally, they would try to make the background check system more comprehensive.

During his election campaign, Joe Biden – a staunch defender of the law that for 10 years (between 1994 and 2004) banned assault weapons in the hands of civilians – promised to reactivate that legislation, as well as a veto on the arms trade on the internet. But the Democratic president, who has not yet served 100 days in power, does not know how much support he has in Congress to carry out such titanic work. Hence the White House plans to begin the legal journey in the field of weapons – so typical of the American DNA – by legislating at the coup of an executive order.

Because even though two-thirds of Americans support more restrictive laws to obtain a firearm, according to the latest USA TODAY / Ipsos poll, Republican congressmen are adamantly opposed to limiting “the right to bear arms” and tackling the problem from surveillance and police control. Without a doubt, the influence of organizations such as the National Rifle Association (NRA) has a determining weight when each member of Congress casts their vote.

And if history serves in this controversial matter of something, it could predict the chronicle of what is going to happen. After each mass murder, society as a whole is shaken, as Connecticut Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal said this week. “Thoughts and prayers are not going to bring life back … Congress must honor these victims with action, such as passing legislation that makes background checks tougher,” Blumenthal said.

If President Barack Obama was unable to mobilize Congress and pass tough gun control laws following the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook College in Connecticut, which left 20 white coffins of children and six of adults, it doesn’t look like he’s going to It may be possible for the Capitol to act differently this time, when the echoes of the new horror already begin to fade.

“Once again lives have been lost,” the newspaper editorialized this week. The Washington Post after what happened in Colorado. “Thanks to cowardly Washington politicians, the assault weapons ban was allowed to expire in 2004 and has never been able to be renewed again despite repeated loss of innocent lives.” On March 16, a day after the Atlanta tragedy with 10 deaths, the 21-year-old Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa easily acquired a Ruger AR-556 pistol, a weapon that acts more like a semi-automatic rifle than a pistol and whose chamber contains 30 bullets. With such a contraption, typical of a war zone and not of the streets of Boulder, Alissa gunned down 10 people and allowed herself to be stopped by the police.