How many times have we reported that the price of that product or a certain raw material has increased for no particular reason? Perhaps I would have a very popular answer, namely: “the consumer pays the increase anyway”. The Associations that protect consumer rights and our Government Agencies rely on stamped papers denouncing this malpractice that we detect in the middle of the holidays or close to the main holidays, including long weekends.

The question is when does the consumer have the option of being reimbursed for the overspending? I would say almost never! So how can we fix it? Good question which, however, in my opinion has two answers: 1. prepare some class actions that can involve a really important number of consumers (class actions in Italy are not very successful due to the complexity of the proceedings and procedural defects, as well as the age-old question of how long a trial lasts); 2. then there is the winning and free weapon that the consumer has at his disposal and can use. What would that be? Boycott brands or certain products that “take advantage” of holidays or consumer needs.

“What is a boycott: it is an individual or collective coordinated action having the aim of isolating, hindering and/or modifying the activity of a person, or that of a group of people, a company or an entity or even of one State, as it is deemed not to conform to a principle or to universal rights or social conventions”. In addition to these moralizing ends the action of boycott it can also be implemented for economic purposes. Boycott – Wikipedia To give an example, which is also the latest and perhaps the most striking: we have measured the price of petrol at €2.7 per liter on the motorway. Well, if the consumer wanted to “take revenge”, could he do so by boycotting the brand throughout Italy? And here is a 3rd grade problem: knowing that the vehicles in circulation in Italy are around 39 million 822 thousand and knowing that on average around € 100 are spent per month for 12 months and if 2 million licensed drivers no longer get supplies from this brand would it create economic damage to the company?

By what amount? The same thing applies to consumer products, consequently the buyer (F/M) who wants to “boycott” such products or brands can do so and is completely free, plus you don’t need to contact a lawyer or take legal action, to conclude it’s also fast because companies monitor sales and if the average drop is more than 5% they go to check why. This article does not want to incite people, but to put them on the same level as those who, in a non-transparent way, take advantage of situations of need perhaps for a holiday or a long weekend or simply to move around. If used be a potential deterrent?

