According to the newspaper, it is no longer a question of antipathy, but of endurance. The Frenchman is convinced that the Brazilian’s indiscipline is an obstacle to the project.

The relationship between Mbappé, Neymar and PSG becomes complicated. As reported by El Paisthe French striker has set his conditions to stay with his hometown club until 2025 when the Brazilian striker leaves, considered an obstacle to the club’s winning project.

According to what the newspaper reported, it is no longer a question of antipathy, but of mutual tolerance, also fueled by the decisions of Galtier, who chose Mbappé as the first penalty taker, fueling the rivalry between the two. Mbappé allegedly implied that Ney’s acts of indiscipline negatively affect the club. To such an extent that the renewal of the Brazilian until 2027 was a disappointment for Bondy’s talent. This is nothing new: it has been clear since last summer that the best solution for PSG was for Neymar to leave the club last summer. And in fact, the club even tried it without finding any buyers. Then something changed. See also Chelsea launches a millionaire offer to sign Matthijs de Ligt

According to El Pais Neymar would have presented himself seven kilos overweight in the preseason, but with the work and commitment that amazed even his detractors he managed to overturn the situation and the hierarchies of the beginning of the season. After all, the numbers are largely on his side: he is the most effective of the trident in terms of goals and teamwork. 16 goals and 12 assists against Mbappé’s 12 goals and one assist and Messi’s seven goals and eight assists. If he keeps his current form, Neymar would be a player he could be interested in at Chelsea where they would be ready to authorize the € 40 million deal to have him on loan.

A hypothetical exit that would make the PSG president happy as well as Mbappé. Talented Bondy would be happy in Paris without Neymar. And it seems that the French are not the only ones with this desire. EL Pais cites a source according to which in Paris they have been studying for months how to pay Neymar the highest payment in the history of sport, close to 300 million euros. Net of how the story will evolve, it is clear that one of the two is too many. See also Toyota Supra, manual gearbox for purists is back

