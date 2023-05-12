This Thursday, May 11, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE), Marcelo Ebrard, stated that his image can be erased from the fences From Mexico City, but not from the hearts of people.

Ebrard posted a video on his TikTok account showing an image of himself on a fence that has been covered with gray paint, accompanied by photos of him together with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and his wife, diplomat Rosalinda Bueso, as well as his followers.

“Remember that even if you delete the messages and shows of support that you freely post, you will never be able to delete us from your hearts,” Ebrard said on his TikTok account.

Previously, the Secretariat of Works and Services of Mexico City has already erased the propaganda of several fences in which the names and silhouettes of some candidates for the presidency of the republic appeared, including the Head of Government of the CDMX, Claudia Sheinbaum and Ebrard himself.

The agency commented on social networks that it works daily to clean public spaces with graffiti or unauthorized advertising, to avoid visual contamination in the streets.