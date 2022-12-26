Indirect to Piqué? Shakira’s striking message “seeking serenity”

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Screenshot CHANCE, Europa Press. instagram shakira
The woman from Barranquilla had said that at Christmas she wanted to make her children happy. And so she did.
December 25, 2022, 08:50 PM
Pique and Shakira They continue to be news a few days before the end of 2022.
The now former Catalan soccer player and the singer from Barranquilla starred this year in what was classified in the world of entertainment as the ‘separation with the greatest impact’. Such was the dimension of their breakup that when six months have passed, echoes continue to arrive from all sides.
This time, on account of a Christmas message from Shakira, because in the opinion of Internet users it would be a striking indirection to Piqué.
(You can read: Piqué, in trouble: Clara Chía and the disease that embarrasses her).
‘Looking for serenity…’
In a recording that Shakira shared in the context of Christmas, she appeared saying: “Christmas for me means making my children happy, seeing them smile”.
Then, this Sunday, in a publication on her social networks, the Barranquilla woman noted: “In the desert, looking for serenity this Christmas.”
The message accompanied a photograph in which Shakira appears embraced with her two children, on vacation, on the first Christmas without her father.
SPORTS
More sports news
December 25, 2022, 08:50 PM
