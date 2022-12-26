Monday, December 26, 2022
Indirect to Piqué? Shakira’s striking message “seeking serenity”

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 26, 2022
in Sports
Shakira and Piqué confirmed their separation after various rumorsColombian singer Shakira and Spanish FC Barcelona soccer player Gerard Piqué announced their separation on Saturday, ending a sentimental story of more than a decade that made them one of the most famous couples in the world of entertainment.

Screenshot CHANCE, Europa Press. instagram shakira

The woman from Barranquilla had said that at Christmas she wanted to make her children happy. And so she did.

Pique and Shakira They continue to be news a few days before the end of 2022.

The now former Catalan soccer player and the singer from Barranquilla starred this year in what was classified in the world of entertainment as the ‘separation with the greatest impact’. Such was the dimension of their breakup that when six months have passed, echoes continue to arrive from all sides.

This time, on account of a Christmas message from Shakira, because in the opinion of Internet users it would be a striking indirection to Piqué.

(You can read: Piqué, in trouble: Clara Chía and the disease that embarrasses her).

‘Looking for serenity…’

Shakira took advantage of Christmas to thank her followers for all the support in such a difficult year.

Photo:

Instagram: @shakira

In a recording that Shakira shared in the context of Christmas, she appeared saying: “Christmas for me means making my children happy, seeing them smile”.

Then, this Sunday, in a publication on her social networks, the Barranquilla woman noted: “In the desert, looking for serenity this Christmas.”

The message accompanied a photograph in which Shakira appears embraced with her two children, on vacation, on the first Christmas without her father.

SPORTS

