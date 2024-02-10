The soccer player Christian Cueva and the cumbiambera Pamela Franco find themselves in the eye of the storm after the accusations of the player's wife, Pamela Lopez. According to the mother of the soccer player's children, the cumbia singer would have had an extramarital relationship with the national team since 2018. It is important to remember that Cueva always denied knowing the ex-partner of Christian Dominguez; However, the evidence would support López's story. The interpreter will break her silence in an exclusive interview with the program 'Mande qué mande', on Monday, February 12.

Was Christian Cueva at Pamela Franco's house?

The scandal between Christian Cueva and Pamela Franco took a new turn when the television program led by Magaly Medina spread images of the footballer sharing in the house of the ex-partner of Christian Dominguez, in New Chimbote, occurred in December of last year. This event took place when the singer's infidelities towards the mother of his daughter were not yet publicly known.

The bomb exploded when Pamela López sent a video to the 'Magaly TV, la firma' team, in which the soccer player is shown sharing with Pamela Franco's father, singing with him and he can even be seen taking off his wedding ring in the middle of the celebration. The scene becomes even more shocking when observing how Cueva is cordially received by the television host's family, who entertain him with alcoholic beverages and a large tray of ceviche.

Did Christian Cueva throw a hint at Christian Domínguez at Pamela Franco's house?

In the midst of all the scandal, Christian Cueva I would have sent a strong hint to Christian Dominguez while enjoying a day with Pamela Franco's family at their home in Nuevo Chimbote. And at one point in the recording, specifically while they were enjoying the food, Cueva said laughing: ““Nothing more, the only one they serve like this.”

Magaly Medina interpreted this comment as a direct message to the cumbia singer, insinuating that Cueva was aware of the relationship between Domínguez and Franco.

As expressed by the 'Urraca', in the latest edition of the TV show program, this hint suggests a kind of provocation on the part of Christian Cueva towards Domínguez, as a kind of mockery towards the cumbiambero who at that time still maintained a relationship with Pamela Franco.

“It's like saying that Christian Domínguez is not treated like that,” Medina stated, and pointed out that this is new evidence that adds to the rumors of infidelity of the national team to his wife of 12 years, Pamela López. On the other hand, the former host of 'América hoy' did not want to comment on these rumors, but he has indicated that he does not know that the mother of his daughter and the soccer player knew each other.

What did Pamela Franco's niece say about her aunt's relationship with Christian Cueva?

A reporter from the 'Amor y Fuego' space arrived at Pamela Franco's house in Chimbote. In this house, she met the niece of the singercalled Nicole, who was asked about her aunt's secret romance with the popular 'Aladdin'.

“She (Pamela López) has waited until now to bring it to light because it is not known from now (…), why is she bringing it out now? Wait until this moment? It's a little strange too,” were the young woman's words.