Los Angeles, United States.- Within the framework of the 37th birthday of World ChampionLionel Andrés Messi Cuccitini, the controversial mexican commentator, David Faitelsonattacked his detractors.
In one of his many publications ‘X’he TUDN journalist He ruled that criticizing Leo Messi It is “stupid” and “an unequivocal display of football ignorance”
{{title}}
{{/main}}
«Criticize MessiIn addition to being truly “stupid,” it is also an unequivocal example of football ignorance. His achievements are above any controversy… », he stated.
Of course, his message received different opinions from people. Even the majority of his ‘followers’ assured that this stone was directed at Alvaro Morales—David Faitelson’s former teammate in ESPN—.
It is worth remembering that the famous ‘Sorcerer’ is part of that group that attacks Lionel Andrés Messi Cuccitini by being ‘Team’ Cristiano Ronaldo.
Besides, Alvaro Morales has also sent all kinds of hints to David Faitelson since his departure from the sports environment to work in Televisa.
Haven’t you checked out Amazon? Look at THIS LINK their best products.
see more
#Indirect #Álvaro #Morales #David #Faitelson #explodes #Lionel #Messis #haters
Leave a Reply