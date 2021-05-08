Indian opposition politician Rahul Gandhi, grandson of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, predicted devastation for the country if the coronavirus epidemic was not brought under control. He is quoted by the agency Reuters…

The oppositionist wrote a letter to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a request to introduce a national lockdown, speed up the vaccination program and start tracking the infection and its mutations. The politician also stressed that if the wave of the virus is not taken under control, it will become a threat to the rest of the world.

“India is home to one in six people on the planet. The pandemic demonstrated that the size of our country, genetic diversity and complexity make India fertile ground for the rapid mutation of the virus, ”wrote Gandhi.

The publication notes that on May 7, India set another anti-record for the incidence of COVID-19. Over 414 thousand cases of infection were recorded there per day, while more than 412 thousand cases were detected in the country a day earlier.