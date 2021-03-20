Carlos Alberto “El Indio” Solari, 72, received the first dose of the Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus and announced it with a message on his social networks that was replicated and celebrated by the Chief of Staff, Santiago Cafiero, and the Buenos Aires Minister of Health, Daniel Gollan. From the opposition, they went to the crossing amid the uncertainty due to the lack of vaccines in the country.

“Came the day”, published the former leader of the Redonditos de Ricota this Saturday, on his Twitter account. The message was accompanied by a photo that shows the certificate that the health authorities of the Province gave him.

The emblematic Argentine singer, who spends isolation at his home in Parque Leloir, is part of the risk group due to his age and for suffering from Parkinson’s, a neurodegenerative disease that affects movement.

Within a few minutes, the Indio’s message was shared by government officials. “Damn, it’s going to be a beautiful day. #UnidosContraLaPandemia”Cafiero wrote. And Gollan joined, who pointed in an ironic tone: “Look at which side of the wick you are on … I on the side of the vaccine, the Indian and the people“.

“Come on dear Indian. More and more Argentines are getting vaccinated. Let’s keep taking care of ourselves, let’s keep vaccinating,” added the camper and Interior Minister, Wado de Pedro.

The tweets on the Kirchner side generated quick responses like that of the economist Martin Tetaz, who countered Gollan’s words referring to the VIP vaccination: “99% are on the side of the minister vaccine, the problem is that it does not reach them, because they vaccinate the militants first. “

Fernando Iglesias, a PRO deputy, also joined in: “Look at which side of the fuse you are on. On the side of those who wait for a vaccine that does not arrive or Indio Solari and the friends of the Peronist power that Gollan vaccinates without get in line. ” And he left the singer a sarcastic message: “Congratulations, but couldn’t you have given it to him in New York so you left him the one that corresponded to a nurse?

Alex Campbell, a Buenos Aires deputy from Together for Change who suffered from coronavirus, was another of those who crossed Gollan: “He woke up in Twitter mode while millions of Buenos Aires (+ 95%) are waiting for the vaccine.”

Y Laura Alonso, former head of the Anti-Corruption Office, was forceful against the Minister of Health: “I am on the side of the different: those of us who do not steal vaccines from the old, or from the doctors, or from the nurses. health and unvaccinated elderly in the PBA. Indio Solari is another VIP. And you are a thief from Qunitas. “

After the repercussion generated in networks, both for and against, the Indian published another message with an image that carried an ironic phrase: “I got the Russian vaccine and look what happened to me. Poor me.”

In a radio interview given last December, Solari had launched: “Distrust of Russian science is really a daring. Did anyone ever ask where other vaccines that we got came from? ”

“All the crazy ideas you have people who are opposed to the government generate nonsense. These people worry me because they have disobeyed all medical and scientific slogans, and the figures go to hell when those clandestine parties appear. That part of society for me is incomprehensible, “he had added in dialogue with Radio Provincia.

Solari’s vaccination was known at a time when 330,000 new doses arrived from Russia that only last three days, while the mystery continues with Sinopharm and Covishield. Just yesterday, the Minister of Health of the Nation, Carla Vizzoti, confirmed that it is not yet known when the Chinese vaccines will arrive.

The lack of vaccines coincides with the arrival of the cold and the second wave of coronavirus just around the corner. In this scenario, President Alberto Fernández admitted that the vaccination plan is not going as expected in Argentina. And he claimed to maintain the care “so that the Covid does not isolate us again.”

PJB