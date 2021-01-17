This January 17 Carlos ‘Indio’ Solari turns 72 years of life. The musician is considered one of the greatest exponents of Argentine rock and an icon of popular culture in his country.

For this reason, many of his friends and fans sent him birthday greetings through social networks. One of the main ones was his wife, with whom he has been married for just over 30 years.

“Happy birthday hottie!” Virginia wrote in an Instagram post.

They were both born four days apart. In that sense, he also dedicated a romantic message to her, exposing her most tender side. “Love, partner, friend, I love you always”, wrote the musician.

The couple got married in 1988. Twelve years later, they had their only child. Although they maintain great privacy in their relationship, during the quarantine for the coronavirus they shared photographs of themselves on their social networks.

Who is Indio Solari?

The singer, born in Paraná in 1979, spent the first stage of his life in the city of La Plata. There he received the nickname by which millions know him.

In 1976 he founded one of the mythical Argentine bands called Patricio Rey and his little Ricotta rounds, with Skay Beillinson. The band greatly influenced the local movement of the nation.

With this group, he performed well-known songs that became rock anthems. After its dissolution, in 200.4 founds The air conditioning fundamentalists, with which he released five studio albums.

Some years ago, through a documentary on Youtube publicly revealed that he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. That was the reason for his withdrawal from the stage.

