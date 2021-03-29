“My dad changed the world,” George Floyd’s seven-year-old daughter told Joe Biden with satisfaction when he came to offer condolences to the family. If it weren’t for him the brutal death of Salvadoran Victoria Salazar in Tulum last Saturday would have gone unnoticed, because police brutality in Mexico is not even news. Instead, the hashtag #JusticiaParaVictoria sweeps social media.

Floyd was a big man of 1.93 and more than a hundred kilos. Officer Dereck Chauvin’s weight compressed her chest, preventing her lungs from expanding, but the 36-year-old Salvadoran woman’s knees fractured two vertebrae in her spine, causing her death.

That is what the coroner’s report has concluded with unusual speed, after the scandal unleashed by the videos taken in daylight in an area frequented by foreigners. Tulum lives off tourism, diminished in recent years by the pandemic and a dense tide of algae that has ruined its Caribbean beaches. The public episode of an out-of-control police force is another stamp on his image.

There is also a government in power that claims to respect human rights. “Before there was authoritarianism and these acts were committed frequently and with impunity, now not,” said President Andrés Manuel López Obrados, who has promised to “punish those responsible.”

The three officers and the policewoman involved in the alleged murder have been imprisoned pending trial. They responded to a call in which a drunken woman was reported causing disorder on the public highway, but “the police technique of body control applied and the level of force used was carried out in a disproportionate way, without being consistent with the resistance of the victim, “concluded the prosecutor. Salazar, who was in Mexico as a political asylee, had two daughters, whom the government of their country has promised to take over.