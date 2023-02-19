For the governor of Espírito Santo, it is necessary to “conquer the results without having to wage this daily war”

The Governor of the Holy Spirit, Renato Casagrande (PSB), said that the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) must understand that there is a “limit” in coping with the BC (Central bank). According to him, debates on the annual inflation target and the interest rate should be done in a “rational way”.

“Brazil has a culture of high interest rates, and we hope that conditions will be achieved to reduce them. Why inflation turns out to be just the tip of the iceberg”, he declared in an interview with the newspaper The globe published this Sunday (19.feb.2023). “The interest rate has to do with productive capacity, based on the installed infrastructure. The debate must be done in a rational way, with less intensity of keywords and mantras.”

Casagrande said that Minister Fernando Haddad (Finance) has a balanced behavior. According to the governor, “there is a reaction on the part of Lula and others because the market, that invisible entity, reacts with less intensity in some situations than in others”. But, he said, it must be understood that “this indignation has a limit” and that there is no reason to stay “fighting windmills”.

“We have to conquer the results without having to fight this daily war. But Lula and Haddad have a relationship of total trust, I don’t see disauthorization. They are different styles”, he stated.

The governor was questioned about the discussions with Planalto about compensation for the loss of revenue due to the reduction of the ICMS (Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services) on fuels. He said that “the amount that the government is reaching today, R$ 26 billion with payment spread over 3 years, is not far away” than expected by the States.

“The biggest problem is that some States managed to compensate for the losses by suspending the payment of the debt with the Union, with preliminary decisions of the STF [Supremo Tribunal Federal]”, he said, adding that the “most did not get” that kind of injunction. “This has hindered the attempt to unify the governors.”

About the tax reform, Casagrande said that it will not be possible “serve everyone”, but stated that “federal entities need to be protected”.

“See the confusion caused by Congress voting to reduce ICMS without having talked“, he said. However, he stated that “all” must yield. “It can’t be like the story about the bus stop: everyone knows it’s important to pass close to home, but no one wants to have it in front of their house.”

Regarding the new composition of Congress, Casagrande said that the relationship between the government and congressmen “will have to be more sophisticated”, since the “representation of [ex-presidente Jair] Bolsonaro in the Legislative and in society is not resolved with the inauguration” from Lula.

“Why will you have those [deputados e senadores] programmatically opposed to Lula’s project, but now there are also parliamentarians with an ideological commitment to what led them there”, he declared.