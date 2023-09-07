On X and Instagram passionate and not angry with Mazzanti, the Federation but also with the player

From the day of the European semi-final on the former Twitter turned X the hashtag Mazzantiout goes crazy. But even the Federation is not doing well in the comments of social media users. But there are also those who take it out on Paola Egonu, guilty of too much protagonism for some and little attachment to the blue shirt. On social media, the Paola Egonu case has unleashed fans and non-enthusiasts and the exclusion of the opposite side from the team that will seek qualification in Poland has increased the dose. How are users divided in the ct-Paola dispute?c Meanwhile VolleyballWorld, the account linked to the international federation, takes sides quite clearly.

“Dear FIPAv, unfortunately for you Paola Egonu has too much importance on the world scene. You will never be able to make his exclusion go quietly (you almost succeeded with De Gennaro and Bosetti), you can’t put out a star” writes Francesca and the Volleyball Waves account proposes “But we can make a B team with all those who Have they been annoyed in the past two years or have they left for other reasons? Malinov-Egonu, Chirichella-Folie, Moki, Bosetti and add another spiker”. And after the semifinal against Turkey there are those who underline that “ Game ended with 51% in attack, 4 blocks and 2 aces after running to save the situation and with zero game pace. One of the best individual performances but in the end, whether you win or lose, it is always Paola Egonu’s fault”. On Instagram, the posts announcing her absence from the pre-Olympic games sparked the indignation of fans. See also The Festa dello Sport 2022 returns to the Porto Antico in May

“Madness to leave such an athlete on the bench”, “I believe it, poor thing” and also the appeals “@paolaegonu think again. You have sincere cheering and trust. Come on, Italian women’s volleyball, come on!”

Not just Paula — More than one points out that the national team’s problems don’t just concern Egonu

And Gabrielo says “But why are you reducing everything to Egonu vs Mazzanti? The coach kicked out and treated other athletes badly ”. While someone takes it out on the Federation: “ The @Federvolley who still don’t know how to communicate and don’t have the courage to tell the truth. Paola Egonu has chosen not to participate in the Olympic qualifications for rest? But who do you think you’re kidding? “

Against the blue — However, not everyone is in favor of Paola. There are those who ascribe her removal only to the player’s will not to be on the bench See also Student arrested for threatening to detonate bomb at Florida school on social media

and those who argue that “In sport it’s not just about being strong or the strongest technically, it’s also about the attitude that the athlete has on the ground and even more off it”. Who attacks her directly “Princess Egonu, completely out of shape, lashes out again against Italy, guilty of not letting her play all the matches. The one she played in, we lost! For the rest of her the coach had immediately pulled her out. ”

In short, Paola Egonu once again divides social media.

September 6 – 21:51

