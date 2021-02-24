The feeling is ambiguous in La Cámpora. For now there will be no public statements. At least not from the staff of the group, which usually displays a secrecy that generally surprises locals and strangers. Is that, to top it all, the scandal over the vaccination operation last Thursday at the Ministry of Health, confirmed in the last hours by the director of the Posadas Hospital before Judge María Eugenia Capuchetti, found Cristina Kirchner and her son Máximo Kirchner in Santa Cruz, a stay that will last for a good part of the week.

Surprised by the scandal, from the closest environment of the head of the Frente de Todos bloc in the Lower House they assured that there is nothing to say: “No comment”, summarized in the face of the biggest political crisis of the Government since the beginning of the administration.

Among some of the main figures of the organization founded by Kirchner there were also a good dose of outrage. Especially because the scandal drags the entire ruling party into the mud, without distinction of terminal of origin. “They can tell us a lot of things, but we are neither jets nor advantages,” a leading figure in camping summarized to this newspaper.

Along these lines, the mood on Monday in the organization was calmed by the absence of leaders in the list published by the Casa Rosada with the 70 privileged vaccinated by the Posadas specialists, which depends on the orbit of the national government. Yes frustrated the appearance of Jorge “Topo” Devotee, a publication close to the vice president and loved by the militancy. And of Carlos Zannini, the head of state attorneys, and his wife.

It is, strictly speaking, the official list released by the Presidency. The concern is now moving to the provincial hospitals, not only in the province of Buenos Aires.

Now, while the government hopes to leave the scandal behind and the Justice advances with the investigation into the operation in the VIP Health vaccination center last week, camper strategy is focused on Axel Kicillof’s vaccination plan, the darling of Cristina Kirchner.

In the Province, they assure that they have already immunized 95% of the health personnel and the teachers at risk who signed up in the first rounds in the vaccination registry. That a few weeks ago they started with those over 70 years old and that this Tuesday they began with the pilot test in Puente 12 of the security personnel. The teaching staff is added, one of the resolutions it made Carla vizzotti together with the Federal Health Council to try to get out of the quagmire of VIP vaccination.

From the Buenos Aires government, even from the anecdotal of the immunization strategy, information that now takes relevance stands out: the journalist Horacio Verbitsky, one of the beneficiaries of Thursday’s operation, first rang the governor’s bell. They replied that he should be entered in the registry. Verbitsky then went to his “old friend” Ginés González García, held since the weekend in his camp in San Nicolás.

They also highlight that in the Buenos Aires cabinet there are much fewer privileges than in the Casa Rosada and Olivos. In addition to Kicillof and Verónica Magario, the minister was vaccinated Daniel Gollan and his vice Nicolas Kreplak. Unlike Alberto Fernández, there is no bubble for the governor. Nicolás, his private secretary, is not vaccinated. Neither Carlos Bianco, the Chief of Staff, who had coronavirus a few days ago. Just like the minister Andrés “The Raven” Larroque, one of the leaders of La Cámpora, who was even interned.

They overlook, however, the number of mayors and militants with V fingers who agreed to the Sputnik V vaccine. Regarding the departure of González García, a precious minister, they also prefer to remain silent.